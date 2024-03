FC Dallas midfielder Liam Fraser has been added to the Canada roster replacing Jonathan Osorio for their match against Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday, March 23rd at Toyota Stadium. The match is part of the Concacaf Nations League and is a play-in match for the 2024 Copa América.

Costa Rica faces Honduras in the other play-in match.

#CANMNT Roster Update 🚨



Canada Soccer can confirm that Liam Fraser will join the group ahead of their crucial 2024 Copa América Play-In match vs. Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday, 23 March.



Jonathan Osorio will no longer be selected due to injury. pic.twitter.com/pjcyXIBorX — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) March 17, 2024