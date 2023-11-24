Concacaf Nations League Semifinals and Play-In pairings set for AT&T and Toyota Stadiums

Concacaf has announced the matchups for the Nations League Semifinals and Play-In games taking place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and Toyota Stadium in Frisco next March.

Nations League Semifinals

Quite logically, results in the Quarterfinals determined the seedings and Semifinal pairings for AT&T Stadium. The Semis are on Thursday, March 21, and feature the top see Panama facing 4th seed Mexico while the 2nd seeded United States hosts 3rd seed Jamaica.

Semifinal winners will meet for the title 3 days later, March 24th, in another double-header with the defeated sides playing for 3rd.

2023/24 Quarterfinal Seeding Standings

1. Panama (6 pts, 5 gd, 6 gs)

2. United States (3 pts, 2 gd, 4 gs)

3. Jamaica (3 pts, 0 gd, 4 gs)

4. Mexico (3 pts, 0 gd, 2 gs)

Nations League Play-In Matches

The Play-In matches will qualify teams for the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024. The two winning Play-In sides will join the four Semifinalists for a total of six Concacaf guest national teams in next summer’s tournament.

The Play-In pairings were determined by the Concacaf Men’s Rankings published after November’s FIFA Match Window, with the highest-ranked team facing the lowest-ranked team (1 vs 4 and 2 vs 3).

On March 23rd at Toyota Stadium, it’s Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica vs Honduras,

2023-24 Nations League Finals and Play-In Schedule

Thursday, March 21, 2024 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX (Semifinals)

Panama (1) vs Mexico (4)

United States (2) vs Jamaica (3)

Saturday, March 23, 2024 – Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX (Play-In)

Canada (1) vs Trinidad and Tobago (4)

Costa Rica (2) vs Honduras (3)

Sunday, March 24, 2024 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (3rd Place Match)

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Final)

*Kick-off times to be confirmed at a later date.