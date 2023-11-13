AT&T Stadium and Toyota Stadium to host Concacaf Nations League in March 2024

Concacaf has announced that next March during the international window, two Concacaf Nations League play-in matches will take place at Toyota Stadium in Frisco while the CNL Semifinals and Finals will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington – home of the Dallas Cowboys and a host stadium for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches – has been awarded the Concacaf Nations League Finals which includes the Semifinals, third-place match, and the Final. “The Finals” dates consist of the Semifinals on Thursday, March 21, with the third-place match and the championship on Sunday, March 24.

The United States won the first two editions of the Concacaf Nations League (2021 in Denver, CO, and 2023 in Las Vegas, NV).

The Concacaf Nations League Play-In Matches will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. These two single-match elimination pairings will feature the tournament’s Quarterfinal losers to determine the last two guest Concacaf national teams that will qualify for the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024.

“As a proud member of Concacaf, we are pleased to host the play-in matches next March,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “We’ve had success with Gold Cup and other Concacaf properties over the years and this will be another great addition to our event lineup at Toyota Stadium as we all prepare for FIFA World Cup matches in North Texas in 2026.”

The home-and-away 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals are scheduled for November 16 and 17 (first legs) and November 20 and 21 (second legs).

Quarterfinal winners advance to the Concacaf Nations League Finals (at AT&T).

Quarterfinal losers will progress to the Concacaf Nations League play-in matches at Toyota Stadium.

The Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal pairings are:

Mexico vs. Honduras

United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Canada vs. Jamaica

Costa Rica vs Panama.

To determine the Concacaf Nations League Semifinal pairings, the participating national teams will be ranked 1-4 based on the Quarterfinal results, with the national team that accumulates the most points facing the national team that accumulates the least points (1 vs. 4 and 2 vs. 3).

2023/24 CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE FINALS AND PLAY-IN SCHEDULE

*Kick-off times and order of matches will be announced at a later date.



Thursday, March 21, 2024 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Semifinal #1

Semifinal #2



Saturday, March 23, 2024 – Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Play-In #1

Play-In #2



Sunday, March 24, 2024 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Third Place Match: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2