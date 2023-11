The US U15s are scheduled to take part in the UEFA Development Tournament in late November. A US roster has been leaked online and FC Dallas creative-mid Christopher “Steel” Cook has (allegedly) been named to the team.

While I can’t yet find anything 100% official, the callup has been confirmed by Cook’s family members online.

Cook was part of the prep camp in Chula Vista, CA, back in October.

The U-15 USYNT roster that will play in the UEFA Development Tournament at the end of the month 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TGQLp6tVQF — Footy Access (@footy_access) November 20, 2023

Steel Cook At US U15 Camp. (Courtesy US Soccer)