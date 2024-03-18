FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

I’m missing a roster for the other FC Dallas team in the U18 bracket, so for now I will move on to U17s where we first find FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FCDY ECNL Red 07
Coach: Gabriel Gentile.
ECNL Red 07 is in 3rd place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 2.22 points per game (6-1-2).
2023 Plano Labor Day Invitational Champion
FCDY ECNL Red 07 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|2
|Peter Alberigi
|D
|4
|Cole Kaipus
|F\D
|5
|Noah Wanzer
|D
|6
|Christian Rusenza
|D
|7
|Lennon Kindred
|F
|8
|Adan Aguillar Aguirre
|M
|9
|Aydin Sumer
|F
|10
|Andy Alvarenga
|M
|12
|Kayden Ayala
|D
|13
|Erick Lucas
|G
|14
|George Eddy
|F
|15
|Ethan Perez
|D
|19
|Adan Rajendran
|F
|20
|Mateo Gentile
|M
|21
|Gino Sasso
|M
|22
|Kaden King
|D
|23
|Cameron Parma
|G
|29
|Myron Bard
|F
|30
|Adrian Gonzalez Olgin
If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.
FCDY ECNL Red 06/05 DC Schedule 2024 – Group F
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 25
|6 pm
|RSL 2007
|Richland 9
|Mar 26
|10 am
|West Pines United FC 2007 Elite
|Richland 10
|Mar 27
|6 pm
|Peak FA – New England 07
|Moneygram 7