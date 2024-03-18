Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

by Buzz Carrick

I’m missing a roster for the other FC Dallas team in the U18 bracket, so for now I will move on to U17s where we first find FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL Red 07

Coach: Gabriel Gentile.

ECNL Red 07 is in 3rd place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 2.22 points per game (6-1-2).

2023 Plano Labor Day Invitational Champion

FCDY ECNL Red 07 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

No.NamePos.
2Peter AlberigiD
4Cole KaipusF\D
5Noah WanzerD
6Christian RusenzaD
7Lennon KindredF
8Adan Aguillar AguirreM
9Aydin SumerF
10Andy AlvarengaM
12Kayden AyalaD
13Erick LucasG
14George EddyF
15Ethan PerezD
19Adan RajendranF
20Mateo GentileM
21Gino SassoM
22Kaden KingD
23Cameron ParmaG
29Myron BardF
30Adrian Gonzalez Olgin

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL Red 06/05 DC Schedule 2024 – Group F

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 256 pmRSL 2007Richland 9
Mar 2610 amWest Pines United FC 2007 EliteRichland 10
Mar 276 pmPeak FA – New England 07Moneygram 7
07b Premier Ecnl
FC Dallas Youth 07 Red ECNL (Pic from 2022).

