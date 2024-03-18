FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

I’m missing a roster for the other FC Dallas team in the U18 bracket, so for now I will move on to U17s where we first find FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 07.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL Red 07

Coach: Gabriel Gentile.

ECNL Red 07 is in 3rd place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 2.22 points per game (6-1-2).

2023 Plano Labor Day Invitational Champion

FCDY ECNL Red 07 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

No. Name Pos. 2 Peter Alberigi D 4 Cole Kaipus F\D 5 Noah Wanzer D 6 Christian Rusenza D 7 Lennon Kindred F 8 Adan Aguillar Aguirre M 9 Aydin Sumer F 10 Andy Alvarenga M 12 Kayden Ayala D 13 Erick Lucas G 14 George Eddy F 15 Ethan Perez D 19 Adan Rajendran F 20 Mateo Gentile M 21 Gino Sasso M 22 Kaden King D 23 Cameron Parma G 29 Myron Bard F 30 Adrian Gonzalez Olgin

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL Red 06/05 DC Schedule 2024 – Group F

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 25 6 pm RSL 2007 Richland 9 Mar 26 10 am West Pines United FC 2007 Elite Richland 10 Mar 27 6 pm Peak FA – New England 07 Moneygram 7

FC Dallas Youth 07 Red ECNL (Pic from 2022).