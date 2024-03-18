FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 07 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

Next up in the U17s is FCDY ECNL White 07.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FCDY ECNL White 07
Coach: Chris Che.
ECNL White 07 is in 14th place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 0.58 points per game (1-7-4).
Premier Cup 2023 Champion
FCDY ECNL White 07 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|1
|Jackson Dawson
|G
|4
|Jack Enright
|F/M
|5
|Santiago Olmedo
|M
|6
|Roman Berry
|D
|7
|Justyn Judie
|F
|8
|Benjamin Alexander
|F/M
|9
|Caleb Goldberg
|D
|13
|James Winkenhofer
|G
|15
|Chase Stern
|F/M
|16
|Jace Brewer
|D
|17
|Clagget Munjoma
|F
|18
|Jackson Kendrick
|F
|20
|Noah Sallaway
|M
|22
|Quincy Carter
|F
|32
|Coltyn Hale
|M
|33
|Ethan Mccullough
|M
|42
|Liam Burns
|M/D
|51
|Antonie Van Tonder
|D
|66
|Christopher Negrescu
|D
If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.
FCDY ECNL Red 06/05 DC Schedule 2024 – Group E
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 25
|Noon
|North Toronto Nitros 2007 OPDL
|Moneygram 10
|Mar 26
|Noon
|Doral SC ECNL RL 2007
|Toyota 12
|Mar 27
|4 pm
|ID Texas Elite United 07 NLFC
|Moneygram 3