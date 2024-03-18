FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 07 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

Next up in the U17s is FCDY ECNL White 07.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL White 07

Coach: Chris Che.

ECNL White 07 is in 14th place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 0.58 points per game (1-7-4).

Premier Cup 2023 Champion

FCDY ECNL White 07 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

No. Name Pos. 1 Jackson Dawson G 4 Jack Enright F/M 5 Santiago Olmedo M 6 Roman Berry D 7 Justyn Judie F 8 Benjamin Alexander F/M 9 Caleb Goldberg D 13 James Winkenhofer G 15 Chase Stern F/M 16 Jace Brewer D 17 Clagget Munjoma F 18 Jackson Kendrick F 20 Noah Sallaway M 22 Quincy Carter F 32 Coltyn Hale M 33 Ethan Mccullough M 42 Liam Burns M/D 51 Antonie Van Tonder D 66 Christopher Negrescu D

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 25 Noon North Toronto Nitros 2007 OPDL Moneygram 10 Mar 26 Noon Doral SC ECNL RL 2007 Toyota 12 Mar 27 4 pm ID Texas Elite United 07 NLFC Moneygram 3

FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 07 (Courtesy Stephany Burns)