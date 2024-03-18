Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 07 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

by Buzz Carrick

Next up in the U17s is FCDY ECNL White 07.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL White 07

Coach: Chris Che.

ECNL White 07 is in 14th place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 0.58 points per game (1-7-4).

Premier Cup 2023 Champion

FCDY ECNL White 07 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

No.NamePos.
1Jackson DawsonG
4Jack EnrightF/M
5Santiago OlmedoM
6Roman BerryD
7Justyn JudieF
8Benjamin AlexanderF/M
9Caleb GoldbergD
13James WinkenhoferG
15Chase SternF/M
16Jace BrewerD
17Clagget MunjomaF
18Jackson KendrickF
20Noah SallawayM
22Quincy CarterF
32Coltyn HaleM
33Ethan McculloughM
42Liam BurnsM/D
51Antonie Van TonderD
66Christopher NegrescuD

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL Red 06/05 DC Schedule 2024 – Group E

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 25NoonNorth Toronto Nitros 2007 OPDLMoneygram 10
Mar 26NoonDoral SC ECNL RL 2007Toyota 12
Mar 274 pmID Texas Elite United 07 NLFCMoneygram 3
FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 07 (Courtesy Stephany Burns)
FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 07 (Courtesy Stephany Burns)

