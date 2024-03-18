FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 08 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

And we’re on to U16s with a couple of non-Academy sides. First, it’s ECNL Red 08.

FCDY ECNL Red 08

Coach: Gabby Gentile.

ECNL Red 08 is in 3rd place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 2.00 points per game (6-2-2).

ECNL South Carolina Showcase Champions

FCDY ECNL Red 08 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

No. Name Pos. 4 Daniel Aguilar M/D 5 Javier Garcia D 7 Akram Kader 8 Julian Jang M 9 Matthew Huitson F/M 10 Viccenzo Minotti F 11 Korbyn Gill F/M 12 Christian Selmon D 13 Joseph Paz M 14 Gabriel Rojas D 16 Dylan Falay F/M 19 Oliver Marrujo D 20 Fabian Davalos M/D 21 Yahir Batres G 22 Essien Behn F/M 23 Soleil Sylla M/D 24 Esdras Mercado Reyes D 29 Eric Bautista F 30 Hector Orozco M

FCDY ECNL Red 06/05 DC Schedule 2024 – Group D

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 25 4 pm West Ottawa Soccer Richland 9 Mar 26 2 pm Strikers FC North 08 E64 Toyota 11 Mar 27 4 pm Nevada Rush 08 Select Blue Moneygram 1