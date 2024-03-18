FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 08 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

And we’re on to U16s with a couple of non-Academy sides. First, it’s ECNL Red 08.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FCDY ECNL Red 08
Coach: Gabby Gentile.
ECNL Red 08 is in 3rd place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 2.00 points per game (6-2-2).
ECNL South Carolina Showcase Champions
FCDY ECNL Red 08 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|4
|Daniel Aguilar
|M/D
|5
|Javier Garcia
|D
|7
|Akram Kader
|8
|Julian Jang
|M
|9
|Matthew Huitson
|F/M
|10
|Viccenzo Minotti
|F
|11
|Korbyn Gill
|F/M
|12
|Christian Selmon
|D
|13
|Joseph Paz
|M
|14
|Gabriel Rojas
|D
|16
|Dylan Falay
|F/M
|19
|Oliver Marrujo
|D
|20
|Fabian Davalos
|M/D
|21
|Yahir Batres
|G
|22
|Essien Behn
|F/M
|23
|Soleil Sylla
|M/D
|24
|Esdras Mercado Reyes
|D
|29
|Eric Bautista
|F
|30
|Hector Orozco
|M
If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.
FCDY ECNL Red 06/05 DC Schedule 2024 – Group D
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 25
|4 pm
|West Ottawa Soccer
|Richland 9
|Mar 26
|2 pm
|Strikers FC North 08 E64
|Toyota 11
|Mar 27
|4 pm
|Nevada Rush 08 Select Blue
|Moneygram 1