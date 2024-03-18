Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 08 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

And we’re on to U16s with a couple of non-Academy sides. First, it’s ECNL Red 08.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL Red 08

Coach: Gabby Gentile.

ECNL Red 08 is in 3rd place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 2.00 points per game (6-2-2).

ECNL South Carolina Showcase Champions

FCDY ECNL Red 08 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

No.NamePos.
4Daniel AguilarM/D
5Javier GarciaD
7Akram Kader
8Julian JangM
9Matthew HuitsonF/M
10Viccenzo MinottiF
11Korbyn GillF/M
12Christian SelmonD
13Joseph PazM
14Gabriel RojasD
16Dylan FalayF/M
19Oliver MarrujoD
20Fabian DavalosM/D
21Yahir BatresG
22Essien BehnF/M
23Soleil SyllaM/D
24Esdras Mercado ReyesD
29Eric BautistaF
30Hector OrozcoM

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL Red 06/05 DC Schedule 2024 – Group D

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 254 pmWest Ottawa SoccerRichland 9
Mar 262 pmStrikers FC North 08 E64Toyota 11
Mar 274 pmNevada Rush 08 Select BlueMoneygram 1

