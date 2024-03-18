Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 09 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

There was only one non-Academy team in the U16s from FCD so we move to the U15s. First is FCDY ECNL Red 09

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL Red 09

Coach: Pablo Gonzalez and Adrian Gonzalez

ECNL Red 09 is in 5th place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 1.88 points per game (4-1-3).

FCDY ECNL Red 09 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

No.NamePos.
0Kade RomeroG
2Kaleb PanozzoM/D
6Jason SalcedoM
9Oluwagbolade OsinowoM
10Alexander GonzalezM/D
12Abren VegaM
17Matthew PerezF/M
18Carlo JohnsonM/N
19Diego CruzM
20Emilio KiefferF/M
23Alexander MendozaD
24Liam MichelM/D
25Brendan DressellD
28Joaquin GonzalezM
29Dylan LooneyF
34Angel DuenesM/D
40Dereck Hernandez FigueroaM
41Zac FumtimM/D
58Austin ChukwuM
77Andre GamezF
Erick Jurazequi Bernal

FCDY ECNL Red 09 DC Schedule 2024 – Group F

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 256 pmOSU Force Academy 09 BlackMoneygram 3
Mar 262 pmID Real Houston 09 NLFCToyota 16
Mar 272 pmCapital City SC U15 MLS NextRichland 5

