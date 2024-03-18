FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 09 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

There was only one non-Academy team in the U16s from FCD so we move to the U15s. First is FCDY ECNL Red 09

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL Red 09

Coach: Pablo Gonzalez and Adrian Gonzalez

ECNL Red 09 is in 5th place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 1.88 points per game (4-1-3).

FCDY ECNL Red 09 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

No. Name Pos. 0 Kade Romero G 2 Kaleb Panozzo M/D 6 Jason Salcedo M 9 Oluwagbolade Osinowo M 10 Alexander Gonzalez M/D 12 Abren Vega M 17 Matthew Perez F/M 18 Carlo Johnson M/N 19 Diego Cruz M 20 Emilio Kieffer F/M 23 Alexander Mendoza D 24 Liam Michel M/D 25 Brendan Dressell D 28 Joaquin Gonzalez M 29 Dylan Looney F 34 Angel Duenes M/D 40 Dereck Hernandez Figueroa M 41 Zac Fumtim M/D 58 Austin Chukwu M 77 Andre Gamez F Erick Jurazequi Bernal

FCDY ECNL Red 09 DC Schedule 2024 – Group F

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 25 6 pm OSU Force Academy 09 Black Moneygram 3 Mar 26 2 pm ID Real Houston 09 NLFC Toyota 16 Mar 27 2 pm Capital City SC U15 MLS Next Richland 5