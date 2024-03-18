FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 09 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

There was only one non-Academy team in the U16s from FCD so we move to the U15s. First is FCDY ECNL Red 09
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FCDY ECNL Red 09
Coach: Pablo Gonzalez and Adrian Gonzalez
ECNL Red 09 is in 5th place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 1.88 points per game (4-1-3).
FCDY ECNL Red 09 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|0
|Kade Romero
|G
|2
|Kaleb Panozzo
|M/D
|6
|Jason Salcedo
|M
|9
|Oluwagbolade Osinowo
|M
|10
|Alexander Gonzalez
|M/D
|12
|Abren Vega
|M
|17
|Matthew Perez
|F/M
|18
|Carlo Johnson
|M/N
|19
|Diego Cruz
|M
|20
|Emilio Kieffer
|F/M
|23
|Alexander Mendoza
|D
|24
|Liam Michel
|M/D
|25
|Brendan Dressell
|D
|28
|Joaquin Gonzalez
|M
|29
|Dylan Looney
|F
|34
|Angel Duenes
|M/D
|40
|Dereck Hernandez Figueroa
|M
|41
|Zac Fumtim
|M/D
|58
|Austin Chukwu
|M
|77
|Andre Gamez
|F
|Erick Jurazequi Bernal
FCDY ECNL Red 09 DC Schedule 2024 – Group F
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 25
|6 pm
|OSU Force Academy 09 Black
|Moneygram 3
|Mar 26
|2 pm
|ID Real Houston 09 NLFC
|Toyota 16
|Mar 27
|2 pm
|Capital City SC U15 MLS Next
|Richland 5