FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 09 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

Next up in the U15s is FCDY ECNL White 09.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL White 09

Coach: Victor Medina

ECNL White 09 is in 10th place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 1.30 points per game (5-6-2).

Summer Splash 2023 Champion

FCDY ECNL White 09 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

There are four 2010s on this roster: Olguin, Tayengo, Hernandez, and Torres.

No. Names Pos. 1 Jordan Garcia M 2 Jonas Castillo D 3 Johnathan Sandibanez G 4 Ian Olguin 4 Osvaldo Osorio D 5 Javier Arguijo F 8 Charles Parrish F/M 9 Brody Scott F/M 10 Angel Gonzalez F 12 Herson Ruiz M/D 13 William Li F/M 14 Carlos Vazquez M 17 Elijah Tayengo 17 Uzi Torres 19 Jeff Martinez D 21 Lizandro Dominguez F/M 22 Nathan Hernandez 22 Andres Moya F 24 Mauro Miranda F/M 25 Daniel Carranza M 30 Jonathan Gutierrez D 31 Adrien Tovar G

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL White 09 DC Schedule 2024 – Group D

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 25 11:30 am Atlas NL Toyota 14 Mar 26 Noon Kent School FA Richland 10 Mar 27 6 pm MS Rush United 09 Premier (ECRL) Toyota 11

FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 09