FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 09 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

Next up in the U15s is FCDY ECNL White 09.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL White 09

Coach: Victor Medina

ECNL White 09 is in 10th place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 1.30 points per game (5-6-2).

Summer Splash 2023 Champion

FCDY ECNL White 09 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

There are four 2010s on this roster: Olguin, Tayengo, Hernandez, and Torres.

No.NamesPos.
1Jordan GarciaM
2Jonas CastilloD
3Johnathan SandibanezG
4Ian Olguin
4Osvaldo OsorioD
5Javier ArguijoF
8Charles ParrishF/M
9Brody ScottF/M
10Angel GonzalezF
12Herson RuizM/D
13William LiF/M
14Carlos VazquezM
17Elijah Tayengo
17Uzi Torres
19Jeff MartinezD
21Lizandro DominguezF/M
22Nathan Hernandez
22Andres MoyaF
24Mauro MirandaF/M
25Daniel CarranzaM
30Jonathan GutierrezD
31Adrien TovarG

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL White 09 DC Schedule 2024 – Group D

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 2511:30 amAtlas NLToyota 14
Mar 26NoonKent School FARichland 10
Mar 276 pmMS Rush United 09 Premier (ECRL)Toyota 11
