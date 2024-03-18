FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 09 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

Next up in the U15s is FCDY ECNL White 09.
FCDY ECNL White 09
Coach: Victor Medina
ECNL White 09 is in 10th place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 1.30 points per game (5-6-2).
Summer Splash 2023 Champion
FCDY ECNL White 09 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup
There are four 2010s on this roster: Olguin, Tayengo, Hernandez, and Torres.
|No.
|Names
|Pos.
|1
|Jordan Garcia
|M
|2
|Jonas Castillo
|D
|3
|Johnathan Sandibanez
|G
|4
|Ian Olguin
|4
|Osvaldo Osorio
|D
|5
|Javier Arguijo
|F
|8
|Charles Parrish
|F/M
|9
|Brody Scott
|F/M
|10
|Angel Gonzalez
|F
|12
|Herson Ruiz
|M/D
|13
|William Li
|F/M
|14
|Carlos Vazquez
|M
|17
|Elijah Tayengo
|17
|Uzi Torres
|19
|Jeff Martinez
|D
|21
|Lizandro Dominguez
|F/M
|22
|Nathan Hernandez
|22
|Andres Moya
|F
|24
|Mauro Miranda
|F/M
|25
|Daniel Carranza
|M
|30
|Jonathan Gutierrez
|D
|31
|Adrien Tovar
|G
FCDY ECNL White 09 DC Schedule 2024 – Group D
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 25
|11:30 am
|Atlas NL
|Toyota 14
|Mar 26
|Noon
|Kent School FA
|Richland 10
|Mar 27
|6 pm
|MS Rush United 09 Premier (ECRL)
|Toyota 11