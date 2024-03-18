FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 10 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

Moving on to the non-Academy team in the U14s we find FCDY ECNL Red 10.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL Red 10

Coach: Jesse Suarez Cortez

ECNL Red 10 is in 3rd place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 2.40 points per game (8-2-0).

Premier Cup 2023 Finalist.

Next Generation Cup 2023 Finalist

Dallas Cup 2023 Semi-Finalist

FCDY ECNL Red 10 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

No. Names Pos. 1 Jonathan Mendiola G 4 Ethan Escobar M 11 Jorge Nunez M/D 14 Jason Espitia M 17 Angel Monsivais F 21 Gabriel Vivero F 23 Ryan Schreck M/D 24 Piotr Giczela M/D 25 Samuel Falco M/D 27 Angelo Caiafa Barrios F/M 28 Daviel Lugo M/D 30 Shaan Ramaswami M 31 Johan Padilla Canales F/M 32 Manuel Ruiz Medina F/M 34 Prince Kongnyuy M/D 37 Preston Baucom F 77 Junpyo Chae

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL Red 10 DC Schedule 2024 – Group E

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 24 11:30 am Hawaii Rush 10 Toyota 15 Mar 25 6 pm Cefor Cumbres Richland 6 Mar 27 6 pm RISE ECNL 10 Moneygram 9