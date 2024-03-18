FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 10 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

Moving on to the non-Academy team in the U14s we find FCDY ECNL Red 10.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FCDY ECNL Red 10
Coach: Jesse Suarez Cortez
ECNL Red 10 is in 3rd place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 2.40 points per game (8-2-0).
Premier Cup 2023 Finalist.
Next Generation Cup 2023 Finalist
Dallas Cup 2023 Semi-Finalist
FCDY ECNL Red 10 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup
|No.
|Names
|Pos.
|1
|Jonathan Mendiola
|G
|4
|Ethan Escobar
|M
|11
|Jorge Nunez
|M/D
|14
|Jason Espitia
|M
|17
|Angel Monsivais
|F
|21
|Gabriel Vivero
|F
|23
|Ryan Schreck
|M/D
|24
|Piotr Giczela
|M/D
|25
|Samuel Falco
|M/D
|27
|Angelo Caiafa Barrios
|F/M
|28
|Daviel Lugo
|M/D
|30
|Shaan Ramaswami
|M
|31
|Johan Padilla Canales
|F/M
|32
|Manuel Ruiz Medina
|F/M
|34
|Prince Kongnyuy
|M/D
|37
|Preston Baucom
|F
|77
|Junpyo Chae
If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.
FCDY ECNL Red 10 DC Schedule 2024 – Group E
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 24
|11:30 am
|Hawaii Rush 10
|Toyota 15
|Mar 25
|6 pm
|Cefor Cumbres
|Richland 6
|Mar 27
|6 pm
|RISE ECNL 10
|Moneygram 9