FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 10 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

Moving on to the non-Academy team in the U14s we find FCDY ECNL Red 10.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL Red 10

Coach: Jesse Suarez Cortez

ECNL Red 10 is in 3rd place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 2.40 points per game (8-2-0).

Premier Cup 2023 Finalist.
Next Generation Cup 2023 Finalist
Dallas Cup 2023 Semi-Finalist

FCDY ECNL Red 10 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

No.NamesPos.
1Jonathan MendiolaG
4Ethan EscobarM
11Jorge NunezM/D
14Jason EspitiaM
17Angel MonsivaisF
21Gabriel ViveroF
23Ryan SchreckM/D
24Piotr GiczelaM/D
25Samuel FalcoM/D
27Angelo Caiafa BarriosF/M
28Daviel LugoM/D
30Shaan RamaswamiM
31Johan Padilla CanalesF/M
32Manuel Ruiz MedinaF/M
34Prince KongnyuyM/D
37Preston BaucomF
77Junpyo Chae

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL Red 10 DC Schedule 2024 – Group E

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 2411:30 amHawaii Rush 10Toyota 15
Mar 256 pmCefor CumbresRichland 6
Mar 276 pmRISE ECNL 10Moneygram 9

