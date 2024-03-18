Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 11 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

It’s time for the penultimate bracket, the U13s where we find FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 11.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL Red 11

Coach: Jesse Suarez Cortez

ECNL Red 11 is in 5th place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 2.09 points per game (7-2-2).

Premier Cup 2023 Finalist
Cerritos Memorial Challenge Cup 2023 Finalist
Next Generation Cup 2023 Semi-Finalist
Dallas Cup 2023 Quarter-Finalist

FCDY ECNL Red 11 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

No.NamePos.
1Thomas Wimer
4Braylon Dyess
5Austin AlonsoG
8Matias Tejeda
9Alexandro GuerreroM
19Fabian Rodriguez
21Freddy SalazarM
22Blake BoklageM/D
23Joshua HernM/D
24Ryder RobertsonF/M
26Daniel Ghisoli RodriguezM
27Michael GilbertF
29Levi CagleF/M
30Santiago SaucedoM
31Dean KamhiF/M
32Jonathan JimenezF/M
40Abdiel AlvarezM/D
41Jonathan Yahir VelaF/M

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL Red 11 DC Schedule 2024 – Group D

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 254 pmWest Ottawa WarriosRichland 10
Mar 264 pmSporting Arkansas 2011 AtleticoRichland 10
Mar 274 pmCapital City SC U13 MLS NextMoneygram 10

