FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 11 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

It’s time for the penultimate bracket, the U13s where we find FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 11.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FCDY ECNL Red 11
Coach: Jesse Suarez Cortez
ECNL Red 11 is in 5th place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 2.09 points per game (7-2-2).
Premier Cup 2023 Finalist
Cerritos Memorial Challenge Cup 2023 Finalist
Next Generation Cup 2023 Semi-Finalist
Dallas Cup 2023 Quarter-Finalist
FCDY ECNL Red 11 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|1
|Thomas Wimer
|4
|Braylon Dyess
|5
|Austin Alonso
|G
|8
|Matias Tejeda
|9
|Alexandro Guerrero
|M
|19
|Fabian Rodriguez
|21
|Freddy Salazar
|M
|22
|Blake Boklage
|M/D
|23
|Joshua Hern
|M/D
|24
|Ryder Robertson
|F/M
|26
|Daniel Ghisoli Rodriguez
|M
|27
|Michael Gilbert
|F
|29
|Levi Cagle
|F/M
|30
|Santiago Saucedo
|M
|31
|Dean Kamhi
|F/M
|32
|Jonathan Jimenez
|F/M
|40
|Abdiel Alvarez
|M/D
|41
|Jonathan Yahir Vela
|F/M
If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.
FCDY ECNL Red 11 DC Schedule 2024 – Group D
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 25
|4 pm
|West Ottawa Warrios
|Richland 10
|Mar 26
|4 pm
|Sporting Arkansas 2011 Atletico
|Richland 10
|Mar 27
|4 pm
|Capital City SC U13 MLS Next
|Moneygram 10