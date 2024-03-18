FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 11 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

It’s time for the penultimate bracket, the U13s where we find FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 11.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL Red 11

Coach: Jesse Suarez Cortez

ECNL Red 11 is in 5th place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 2.09 points per game (7-2-2).

Premier Cup 2023 Finalist

Cerritos Memorial Challenge Cup 2023 Finalist

Next Generation Cup 2023 Semi-Finalist

Dallas Cup 2023 Quarter-Finalist

FCDY ECNL Red 11 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

No. Name Pos. 1 Thomas Wimer 4 Braylon Dyess 5 Austin Alonso G 8 Matias Tejeda 9 Alexandro Guerrero M 19 Fabian Rodriguez 21 Freddy Salazar M 22 Blake Boklage M/D 23 Joshua Hern M/D 24 Ryder Robertson F/M 26 Daniel Ghisoli Rodriguez M 27 Michael Gilbert F 29 Levi Cagle F/M 30 Santiago Saucedo M 31 Dean Kamhi F/M 32 Jonathan Jimenez F/M 40 Abdiel Alvarez M/D 41 Jonathan Yahir Vela F/M

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL Red 11 DC Schedule 2024 – Group D

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 25 4 pm West Ottawa Warrios Richland 10 Mar 26 4 pm Sporting Arkansas 2011 Atletico Richland 10 Mar 27 4 pm Capital City SC U13 MLS Next Moneygram 10