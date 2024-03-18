Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth Pre ECNL Red 12 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

by Buzz Carrick

It’s time for the final bracket, the U23s where we find FC Dallas Youth Pre ECNL Red 12.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY Pre ECNL Red 12

Coach: Jesse Suarez Cortez

FCDY Pre ECNL Red 12 is in 2nd place in the North Texas Pre ECNL Flight 1 Blue with 2.40 points per game (4-1-0).

Plano Labor Day Invitational 2023 Champion
Premier Cup 2023 Champion

FCDY Pre ECNL Red 12 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

No.NamePos.
1Diego ContrerasF
4Jareth CornejoG
5Gaines ShipmanF/M
8Luca MartinezM
9Hunter Van MeerveldF
19Cyrus CheF/M
21Mateo PatelF/M
22Talan HaightD
23Gavin HickamF/M
24Aiden ArhagbaF/M
26Schneider Maravilla FloresF
27Charlie ParkinD
29Ivan ArmendarizM/D
30Jorge Ramos MoraF/M
31Jeronimo AtehortuaM/D
32Logan Lee

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY Pre ECNL Red 12 DC Schedule 2024 – Group D

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 249:30 amToca FC 2012 PremierRichland 16
Mar 252 pmGokay 2012Richland 14
Mar 262 pmCatalyst 12 NRichland 14

