FC Dallas Youth Pre ECNL Red 12 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

It’s time for the final bracket, the U23s where we find FC Dallas Youth Pre ECNL Red 12.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FCDY Pre ECNL Red 12
Coach: Jesse Suarez Cortez
FCDY Pre ECNL Red 12 is in 2nd place in the North Texas Pre ECNL Flight 1 Blue with 2.40 points per game (4-1-0).
Plano Labor Day Invitational 2023 Champion
Premier Cup 2023 Champion
FCDY Pre ECNL Red 12 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|1
|Diego Contreras
|F
|4
|Jareth Cornejo
|G
|5
|Gaines Shipman
|F/M
|8
|Luca Martinez
|M
|9
|Hunter Van Meerveld
|F
|19
|Cyrus Che
|F/M
|21
|Mateo Patel
|F/M
|22
|Talan Haight
|D
|23
|Gavin Hickam
|F/M
|24
|Aiden Arhagba
|F/M
|26
|Schneider Maravilla Flores
|F
|27
|Charlie Parkin
|D
|29
|Ivan Armendariz
|M/D
|30
|Jorge Ramos Mora
|F/M
|31
|Jeronimo Atehortua
|M/D
|32
|Logan Lee
If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.
FCDY Pre ECNL Red 12 DC Schedule 2024 – Group D
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 24
|9:30 am
|Toca FC 2012 Premier
|Richland 16
|Mar 25
|2 pm
|Gokay 2012
|Richland 14
|Mar 26
|2 pm
|Catalyst 12 N
|Richland 14