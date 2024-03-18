FC Dallas Youth Pre ECNL Red 12 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

It’s time for the final bracket, the U23s where we find FC Dallas Youth Pre ECNL Red 12.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY Pre ECNL Red 12

Coach: Jesse Suarez Cortez

FCDY Pre ECNL Red 12 is in 2nd place in the North Texas Pre ECNL Flight 1 Blue with 2.40 points per game (4-1-0).

Plano Labor Day Invitational 2023 Champion

Premier Cup 2023 Champion

FCDY Pre ECNL Red 12 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

No. Name Pos. 1 Diego Contreras F 4 Jareth Cornejo G 5 Gaines Shipman F/M 8 Luca Martinez M 9 Hunter Van Meerveld F 19 Cyrus Che F/M 21 Mateo Patel F/M 22 Talan Haight D 23 Gavin Hickam F/M 24 Aiden Arhagba F/M 26 Schneider Maravilla Flores F 27 Charlie Parkin D 29 Ivan Armendariz M/D 30 Jorge Ramos Mora F/M 31 Jeronimo Atehortua M/D 32 Logan Lee

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY Pre ECNL Red 12 DC Schedule 2024 – Group D

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 24 9:30 am Toca FC 2012 Premier Richland 16 Mar 25 2 pm Gokay 2012 Richland 14 Mar 26 2 pm Catalyst 12 N Richland 14