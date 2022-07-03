Kansas City II outsports North Texas SC

North Texas Soccer Club traveled north to face Sporting KC II for the second time in 2022.

After winning the first encounter between the two teams earlier this season, North Texas SC suffered its third loss of the season in a 2-4 defeat to the junior Sporting side.

The Game

Coach Pa only made one change to his lineup from the previous game as Hope Avayevu made his return to the starting lineup in the midfield.

North Texas SC Starting XI vs. Sporting KC II

Bernard Kamungo got his 9th goal of the season in the 16th minute to give his team the lead.

15' – BERNIE ARE YOU CRAZY!!??! That's his ninth goal of the season! 🔥#SKCvNTX | 0-1 pic.twitter.com/RVGYRWCc3G — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) July 3, 2022

Raul Salifu got Sporting Kansas City the equalizer in the 37th minute.

Collin Fernandez with the assist, and Rauf Salifu scores the equalizer! 🤯@SportingKCII 1-1 pic.twitter.com/nMXUkilNdH — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) July 3, 2022

Salifu gave his team the lead right before halftime in the 45+’ minute to make the game 1-2.

Rauf Salifu rounds the keeper for the brace! 💥@SportingKCII 2-1 pic.twitter.com/cF235DXtGB — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) July 3, 2022

At halftime, Collin Smith replaced Luis Miguel.

Salifu got this hat-trick in the 51st minute after chipping Carneiro.

Rauf Salifu chips the keeper to complete the hat-trick! 🎩 🎩 🎩 @SportingKCII 3-1 pic.twitter.com/paMXEOIVd1 — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) July 3, 2022

Jose Mulato and Derek Waldeck made way for Pablo Torre and Andre Costa in the 58th minute.

Pablo Torre reduced the deficit in the 70th minute to make the game 2-3.

Salifu was quick to erase the goal North Texas scored making the score 2-4 in the 72nd minute.

Alex Araneda and Santiago Ferreira were lifted for Chase Niece and Blaine Ferri.

North Texas Soccer Club suffered its third loss in a 2-4 defeat.

Thoughts and Takeaways

Pressure

After last week’s commanding win, and having beaten Sporting Kansas City II before, it would be understandable if North Texas came into this match with a level of comfort.

Though, regular viewers of North Texas know that Coach Pa doesn’t want his teams to be comfortable with past results. He expects his team to come out starting the game wanting to control the match regardless of their opponent.

Against Sporting Kansas City, North Texas faced considerable pressure as SKC played a high press and played balls in between lines.

Momentum Swings

Coach Pa has emphasized that football is a game of momentum and managing the momentum swings.

North Texas started the game with momentum in their favor and managed to control the game until Kansas City’s goal.

The question then became: can North Texas regain the momentum and take advantage of its opportunities?

North Texas wasn’t able to make the most of their opportunities and unfortunately gave Sporting Kansas City opportunities of their own.

North Texas SC will return home to host San Jose Earthquakes II on Sunday, July 10th, at 7:30 PM.