FC Dallas vs Inter Miami – lineup prediction and game info

6th in the West FC Dallas (7-5-5, 24 pts) hosts 10th in the East Inter Miami (6-7-3, 21 pts) tonight at Toyota Stadium in the annual 4th of July game. Dallas has just one win in their last 6 (1-1-4).
Prior to the match, iHeartRadio personalities Billy the Kidd and Anna De Haro will light the shield to kick off the match.
Broadcast Info
TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network.
Local stream: fcdallas.com/stream
Out of Market Stream: ESPN+.
English Radio: iHeartMedia 1190AM
Spanish Radio: 1270AM
Lineup Prediction
There is only one player still on the injury list, Lucas Bartlett, and – as we discussed on the podcast this week – Matt Hedges is so valuable that even with a knock we would expect him to start alongside Jose Martinez. That pair currently gives the club the best chance of winning.
Frankly, this is a must-win game in our opinion, and the XI is pretty locked in these days… some rotation last week aside. The only spot that seems close at this point is the linking 8 between Brandon Servania and Tsiki Ntsabeleng. Since I prefer Servania, I’ll predict him. But you can probably flip a coin and have as much accuracy in predicting at that spot.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Nkosi Tafari
Joshué Quiñónez
Nanu
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Edwin Cerrillo
Jader Obrian
Franco Jara
Beni Rezic
MLS Injury Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Lucas Bartlett (rib fracture)
OUT: Antonio Carrera (international duty)
Inter Miami
OUT: Robbie Robinson (hamstring)
Discipline Report
Suspended:
Gregore (MIA) – Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation
SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:
FCD – Marco Farfan, Facundo Quignon, Alan Velasco
MIA – DeAndre Yedlin
Officials
REF: Alex Chilowicz
AR1: Jeffrey Swartzel
AR2: Kali Smith
4TH: Elton Garcia
VAR: Guido Gonzales Jr
AVAR: Tom Supple
Chilowicz MLS Regular Season Stats
72 games
3.58 yellows/game
6 Reds
22 pens
24.25 Fouls/game
More Game Info
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- FCD record: 7-5-5 (26 points – 4th in West)
- MIA record: 6-7-3 (21 points – 8th in East)
- FCD vs. MIA all-time: 1-0-0 (2 goals scored, 1 goal conceded)
- FCD vs. MIA all-time home: 1-0-0 (2 goals scored, 1 goal conceded)
FC Dallas beat Inter Miami, 2-1, in the side’s only MLS meeting in October 2020.
Dallas hasn’t lost three straight home MLS matches since August-September 2011. (Currently, they have lost 2 straight at home.)
Inter Miami has won three of its last four matches, though all three wins came at home.
Since April 30, Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola have contributed with a total of 12 goals and four assists.
FC Dallas has a seven-match unbeaten record on Independence Day dating back to 2014.
Paxton Pomykal currently leads the FCD midfield with 523 accurate passes in the season while also registering an 82.1% in “accurate passes percentage.”
Since 2015, FCD is 83-9-23 when scoring first.
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.861 winning percentage and 87-6-19 when scoring at least two goals.
50 MLS APPEARANCES
Jáder Obrian — (49)
100 MLS APPEARANCES
Jesús Ferreira — (98)
100 MLS STARTS
Paul Arriola — (98)
300 MLS APPEARANCES
Matt Hedges — (296)