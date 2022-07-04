FC Dallas vs Inter Miami – lineup prediction and game info

6th in the West FC Dallas (7-5-5, 24 pts) hosts 10th in the East Inter Miami (6-7-3, 21 pts) tonight at Toyota Stadium in the annual 4th of July game. Dallas has just one win in their last 6 (1-1-4).

Prior to the match, iHeartRadio personalities Billy the Kidd and Anna De Haro will light the shield to kick off the match.

Broadcast Info

TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network.

Local stream: fcdallas.com/stream

Out of Market Stream: ESPN+.

English Radio: iHeartMedia 1190AM

Spanish Radio: 1270AM

Lineup Prediction

There is only one player still on the injury list, Lucas Bartlett, and – as we discussed on the podcast this week – Matt Hedges is so valuable that even with a knock we would expect him to start alongside Jose Martinez. That pair currently gives the club the best chance of winning.

Frankly, this is a must-win game in our opinion, and the XI is pretty locked in these days… some rotation last week aside. The only spot that seems close at this point is the linking 8 between Brandon Servania and Tsiki Ntsabeleng. Since I prefer Servania, I’ll predict him. But you can probably flip a coin and have as much accuracy in predicting at that spot.

3rd Degree’s prediction for the FC Dallas XI against Inter Miami, July 2, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Nkosi Tafari

Joshué Quiñónez

Nanu

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Edwin Cerrillo

Jader Obrian

Franco Jara

Beni Rezic

MLS Injury Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Lucas Bartlett (rib fracture)

OUT: Antonio Carrera (international duty)

Inter Miami

OUT: Robbie Robinson (hamstring)

Discipline Report

Suspended:

Gregore (MIA) – Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:

FCD – Marco Farfan, Facundo Quignon, Alan Velasco

MIA – DeAndre Yedlin

MLS Kit assignments for Inter Miami at FC Dallas, July 4, 2022. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REF: Alex Chilowicz

AR1: Jeffrey Swartzel

AR2: Kali Smith

4TH: Elton Garcia

VAR: Guido Gonzales Jr

AVAR: Tom Supple

Chilowicz MLS Regular Season Stats

72 games

3.58 yellows/game

6 Reds

22 pens

24.25 Fouls/game

More Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 7-5-5 (26 points – 4th in West)

7-5-5 (26 points – 4th in West) MIA record : 6-7-3 (21 points – 8th in East)

: 6-7-3 (21 points – 8th in East) FCD vs. MIA all-time : 1-0-0 (2 goals scored, 1 goal conceded)

: 1-0-0 (2 goals scored, 1 goal conceded) FCD vs. MIA all-time home: 1-0-0 (2 goals scored, 1 goal conceded)

FC Dallas beat Inter Miami, 2-1, in the side’s only MLS meeting in October 2020.

Dallas hasn’t lost three straight home MLS matches since August-September 2011. (Currently, they have lost 2 straight at home.)

Inter Miami has won three of its last four matches, though all three wins came at home.

Since April 30, Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola have contributed with a total of 12 goals and four assists.

FC Dallas has a seven-match unbeaten record on Independence Day dating back to 2014.

Paxton Pomykal currently leads the FCD midfield with 523 accurate passes in the season while also registering an 82.1% in “accurate passes percentage.”

Since 2015, FCD is 83-9-23 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.861 winning percentage and 87-6-19 when scoring at least two goals.

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Jáder Obrian — (49)

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Jesús Ferreira — (98)

100 MLS STARTS

Paul Arriola — (98)

300 MLS APPEARANCES

Matt Hedges — (296)