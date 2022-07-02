A Mystery Solved – Match Photos: FC Dallas U15 2 at the 2022 MLS Next Showcase

When the 2022 MLS Next Showcase schedule was released there was an FC Dallas mystery in the offering as low and behold an FC Dallas U15 2 was on the schedule.

Who the heck is FC Dallas U15 2?

Well, it turns out they are an FC Dallas Youth team from the Dallas Classic League. They are moving up to ECNL next season but they are not an FCD Youth Premier side.

Why they were in this tournament I can only guess. My assumption is someone else dropped out and FC Dallas as the local hosts were asked to come up with another team.

Next season this FC Dallas U15 2 will be known as FC Dallas U16B ECNL White (Che) to reflect their new position in ECNL.

Let me just tell you, it is a big step from Dallas Classic League to MLS Next.

However, these young men stepped up and went 1-1-1 in the MLS Showcase. That’s a terrific performance. Well done.

So we at 3rd Degree decided to celebrate them with some game photos. Daniel McCullough photographed two of their matches and shared the pics with us.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

FC Dallas U15 2 vs Vancouver Whitecaps

FC Dallas U15 forward Jared Perez shoots in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 25, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 defender Chase Stern cuts outside in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 25, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Cale Whitworth receives a pass in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 25, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Damron Atkins controls a pass in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 25, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 defender Chase Stern reaches for the ball in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 25, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Santi Olmedo dribbles while scanning the field in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 25, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Khalid Sankoh passes in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 25, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Khalid Sankoh jumps up to control the ball in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 25, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 forward Jared Perez wins the header in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 25, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 forward Jared Perez shoots in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 25, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 defender Noah Kinkade passes out wide in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 25, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Khalid Sankoh tackles from behind in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 25, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Khalid Sankoh sends a free kick into the box in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 25, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Santi Olmedo wins the ball from behind in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 25, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 goalkeeper Jackson Dawson kicks the ball upfield in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 25, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 defender Jace Brewer passes out of the back in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 25, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 2 vs Shattuck St. Mary’s

FC Dallas U15 forward Jared Perez shoots in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Shattuck St. Mary’s on June 28, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 defender Blake Bollinger passes up the field in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Shattuck St. Mary’s on June 28, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 defender Khalid Sankoh passes inside in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Shattuck St. Mary’s on June 28, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 forward Jack Enright pressures the defender in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Shattuck St. Mary’s on June 28, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Cale Whitworth explodes into open space in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Shattuck St. Mary’s on June 28, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 forward Jared Perez heads the ball toward goal in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Shattuck St. Mary’s on June 28, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Cale Whitworth celebrates the game-winning goal in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Shattuck St. Mary’s on June 28, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Damron Atkins passes the ball in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Shattuck St. Mary’s on June 28, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 defender Jace Brewer passes upfield in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Shattuck St. Mary’s on June 28, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 forward Jack Enright competes for possession in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Shattuck St. Mary’s on June 28, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 forward Jared Perez competes for the header in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Shattuck St. Mary’s on June 28, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Damron Atkins turns and scans the field in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Shattuck St. Mary’s on June 28, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 defender Noah Kinkade clears the ball in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Shattuck St. Mary’s on June 28, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)