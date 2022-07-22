Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Jesús Ferreira tapped for 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Jesús Ferreira tapped for 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

FC Dallas leading scorer Jesús Ferreira has been named to the 10-player MLS roster to compete against 10 marquee LIGA MX players in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge on Aug. 9 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC. 

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will kick off in-stadium festivities at 7 p.m. CT with live broadcasts beginning on ESPN2 and TUDN at 7:30 p.m. CT.

2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Roster

Last NameFirst NameTeamPosition
BaleGareth LAFCF
CastellanosValentínNYCFCF
DriussiSebastiánAustin FCM
FerreiraJesúsFC DallasF
HernándezJavierLA GalaxyF
Herrera HéctorHouston Dynamo FCM
InsigneLorenzoToronto FCM
JohnsonSeanNYCFCGK
MukhtarHanyNashville SCM
St. ClairDayneMinnesota United FCGK
2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Roster. (Courtesy MLS)

