Jesús Ferreira tapped for 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

FC Dallas leading scorer Jesús Ferreira has been named to the 10-player MLS roster to compete against 10 marquee LIGA MX players in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge on Aug. 9 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC.

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will kick off in-stadium festivities at 7 p.m. CT with live broadcasts beginning on ESPN2 and TUDN at 7:30 p.m. CT.

2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Roster

Last Name First Name Team Position Bale Gareth LAFC F Castellanos Valentín NYCFC F Driussi Sebastián Austin FC M Ferreira Jesús FC Dallas F Hernández Javier LA Galaxy F Herrera Héctor Houston Dynamo FC M Insigne Lorenzo Toronto FC M Johnson Sean NYCFC GK Mukhtar Hany Nashville SC M St. Clair Dayne Minnesota United FC GK

2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Roster. (Courtesy MLS)