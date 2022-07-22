Jesús Ferreira tapped for 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

FC Dallas leading scorer Jesús Ferreira has been named to the 10-player MLS roster to compete against 10 marquee LIGA MX players in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge on Aug. 9 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC.
The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will kick off in-stadium festivities at 7 p.m. CT with live broadcasts beginning on ESPN2 and TUDN at 7:30 p.m. CT.
2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Roster
|Last Name
|First Name
|Team
|Position
|Bale
|Gareth
|LAFC
|F
|Castellanos
|Valentín
|NYCFC
|F
|Driussi
|Sebastián
|Austin FC
|M
|Ferreira
|Jesús
|FC Dallas
|F
|Hernández
|Javier
|LA Galaxy
|F
|Herrera
|Héctor
|Houston Dynamo FC
|M
|Insigne
|Lorenzo
|Toronto FC
|M
|Johnson
|Sean
|NYCFC
|GK
|Mukhtar
|Hany
|Nashville SC
|M
|St. Clair
|Dayne
|Minnesota United FC
|GK