Nolan Norris named to US U19 team

FC Dallas Academy and North Texas SC defender Nolan Norris has been named to the US U19 team for an upcoming camp by head coach Marko Mitrović. The camp is set for Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, from July 25th to August 2nd.

This camp is for players born in 2004 or later. Norris, who was recently ranked 4th on 3rd Degree’s Academy Homegrown target list, is a 2005. All the players invited to this camp are also eligible for the US U20 team.

U-19 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION – JULY/AUGUST TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (2): Gavin Beavers (Real Salt Lake), Charles DeMarco (BW Gotschee), Dominic Pereira (Orlando City SC)

DEFENDERS (7): Tyler Bindon (LAFC), Anthony Gonzalez (Austin FC), Drew Murray (San Jose Earthquakes), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas), Mateo Pinilla (Houston Dynamo FC), Justin Reynolds (Chicago Fire FC), Santiago Suarez (Sacramento Republic FC)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution), Noel Buck (New England Revolution), Juan Castilla (Houston Dynamo FC), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF), Bryan Moyado (LAFC), Jack Panayotou (New England Revolution), Brooklyn Raines (Houston Dynamo FC)

FORWARDS (6): Reed Baker-Whiting (Seattle Sounders FC), Luke Brennan (Atlanta United FC), Favian Loyola (Orlando City SC), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chicago Fire FC), Ethan Subachan (Orlando City SC), Marcos Zambrano (Philadelphia Union)

FC Dallas U17 defender Nolan Norris taps the ball before being fouled by the goalkeeper in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Inter Miami CF on June 27, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)