Jaedyn Shaw signs with San Diego Wave

The NWSL’s San Diego Wave has signed 17-year-old Jaedyn Shaw through 2023.

The league had to create a loophole for the Frisco native to sign via its discovery process rather than wait to be eligible for the 2023 NWSL Draft. Shaw had been training with the Washington Spirit since February before San Diego Wave acquired the midfielder’s rights.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join San Diego Wave,” said Shaw. “I’m looking forward to learning from Casey Stoney and the staff while helping the team continue to win games and hopefully bring home a championship in the club’s inaugural year!”

As well as former Manchester United coach and 130-times capped England defender Stoney, Shaw can now count on the likes of Alex Morgan and Abby Dahlkemper as team-mates for the club presided over by former USWNT coach Jill Ellis.

After joining FC Dallas in 2015, Shaw captained the side that won the inaugural U-15 US Soccer Developmental Academy title after the Girls DA was launched. At the age of just 12, Shaw made her debut in the second tier WPSL with FC Dallas.

WHAT A RIP! 💥



Jaedyn Shaw scores an #SCTop10 screamer and @FCDallasYouth is in the lead! pic.twitter.com/qfDvolKHeW — Development Academy (@ussoccer_da) July 11, 2018

After reaching the U-16/17 semi finals in 2019 with FCD, Shaw would switch to Solar SC – who won the tournament – to combine with Alexis Missimo and Trinity Byars. The inaugural Dallas Girls Cup Invitational saw Shaw notch a brace against her former side to secure the famous ball and boot trophy at Toyota Stadium.

As well as training with the Spirit, the US U-20 international also received a training invite from Paris Saint-Germain and a great deal of interest from other European clubs.

Shaw recently returned from France with the victorious US U-20 WNT side after being named in the best XI for the Sud Ladies Cup.