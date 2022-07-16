MLS Disciplinary Committee comes down on FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo

The latest edition of the Texas Derby racked up fines and warnings on both sides.

In the aftermath of a disallowed go-ahead goal – as Fafa Picault strayed offside in the 81st minute – the two Texas rivals were found guilty of mass confrontation in an incident that held up play for several minutes.

Jesus Ferreira and Zeca both received yellow cards for the moment that sparked it, as the players clashed while attempting to speak to referee Jon Freemon. Both clubs were issued official warnings for their first violation of the league’s Mass Confrontation Policy.

Jader Obrian recieved an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation. The Houston trio of Memo Rodriguez, Roberto Avila, and Ethan Bartlow also received fines for entering the field of play during a confrontational incident. Rodriguez had been substituted earlier, while Avila entered the game in the 8th minute of stoppage time. Bartlow was an unused substitute.