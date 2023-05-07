Ft Worth Vaqueros kick off their 10th season

After a rollercoaster of a season in 2022, the Fort Worth Vaqueros look to begin their 2023 season with 3 points versus rival Denton Diablos on Sunday, May 7th.

@NPSLSoccer’s #Lonestar conference officially kicks off this weekend with @FtWorthVaqueros at @DentonDiablos.



We are stealing one out of the @GamblinGauchos playbook with AI generated match art.



It’s soccer season in Texas! pic.twitter.com/OvAFoz32re — MozosLBK (@MozosLbk) May 2, 2023

I reached out to Anthony Harris, General Manager of the Vaqueros, to see who and what fans can look forward to this NPSL Season.

The Venue:

“Our main home stadium will be W.O. Barnes Stadium which is the main football stadium for Castleberry High School located in Fort Worth. W.O. Barnes is a great little stadium in the community of Fort Worth and River Oaks.”

The absence of a track around the field gives Vaqueros fans an up close and personal feel for the game, as the touchline hugs the stands.

“[W O Barnes Stadium] is located 1 block north of Salsa Limon on White Settlement Road, a vibrant up-and-coming area of Fort Worth. We will also play 2 games at Garvey Rosenthal Soccer Stadium at Texas Christian University.”

TCU’s Garvey Rosenthal Stadium offers good views just as W O Barnes does, with a lively atmosphere.

The Kits

The Vaqueros once again have new kits for the 2023 season. While perhaps lacking a bit in design, the sleeve piping on the blue home kit adds some nice contrast, while the yellow will make Vaqueros players unmissable on the field.

This 🔥 KIT is FREE with your season seat. Incredible. Head over to https://t.co/iYt4Aia76H to reserve your season seat today! https://t.co/Q9MHPE1Sb2 — Fort Worth Vaqueros (@FtWorthVaqueros) May 6, 2023

Fresh Faces on the Field

Of the new faces joining the Vaqueros, Anthony has marked a few standouts as potential difference-makers for Fort Worth in 2023.

Defender Riley McFarland will be on the field to bolster the Vaqueros’ backline.

Burleson native Rylen McFarland will also join the Vaqueros in 2023, adding some local flair to the team.

The team also expects great things from a few other college players joining the squad, such as Lazar Pavlovic, Jordan Ott, and Tom Singholden.

Welcome to the Vaqueros family, Jordan Ott! Originally from Fort Worth, Jordan is a 6'5 goalkeeper and plays NCAA Division 1 soccer for Longwood University. Jordan supports Bayern Munich. #wearefortworth💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/9abitUDSbh — Fort Worth Vaqueros (@FtWorthVaqueros) April 24, 2023

Keeping the ball out of their own net was a problem for the Vaqueros in 2022, Ott, alongside another goalie Carson Null will look to turn that ship around.

Key Players

“Last year under new leadership, Coach Tony Merola was building our base squad and this year has rounded out our roster that we really expect to make an impact in the Lone Star Conference this year.”

“Returning players like David Surur, Evans Wiggle, Kevin Alarcon, and our original Mr. Vaquero Joseph Cervantes will lead the team.”

Welcome back the original Mr. Vaquero! Joseph bleeds blue and yellow! We are super excited to see you back in Fort Worth! We know you are looking forward to seeing him this summer! Tell us your favorite memory of Joseph over the last 10 years! #wearefortworth💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pWBgXhR3Q9 — Fort Worth Vaqueros (@FtWorthVaqueros) February 28, 2023

“And I would also watch out for new player Andreas Guentner who moved here from Germany about a year ago.”

Sadly, some key players will be missing for the Vaqueros for some or all of 2023, as returning player Justin Kucera and Captain Marx Mora are reportedly dealing with some injuries, and the team is not sure if they will play this year.

How to Watch

All Vaquero matches will be streamed live on Youtube in 2023, the channel for this is still being sorted, for now here is a link to the Vaqueros Youtube channel. This section will be updated with the proper link to the Youtube channel the matches are streamed on once it is finalized.

Vaqueros Home Schedule

BOOM! Here we go Fort Worth! Here is our 2023 Home Schedule! All season seat orders placed in the next 24 hours will get a free scarf!!



What game are you looking forward to attending the most?#wearefortworth💙⚽️ #beatdenton pic.twitter.com/ilPFaqm9ep — Fort Worth Vaqueros (@FtWorthVaqueros) March 21, 2023 The Vaqueros first home match will be Thursday, May 18th at W O Barnes Stadium, with their home match for the Chisolm Trail Clasico versus Denton Diables coming on June 24th.

The Fort Worth Vaqueros host weekly pickup matches at Sycamore Park in Fort Worth.