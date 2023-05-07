Ft Worth Vaqueros kick off their 10th season

After a rollercoaster of a season in 2022, the Fort Worth Vaqueros look to begin their 2023 season with 3 points versus rival Denton Diablos on Sunday, May 7th.
I reached out to Anthony Harris, General Manager of the Vaqueros, to see who and what fans can look forward to this NPSL Season.
The Venue:
“Our main home stadium will be W.O. Barnes Stadium which is the main football stadium for Castleberry High School located in Fort Worth. W.O. Barnes is a great little stadium in the community of Fort Worth and River Oaks.”
“[W O Barnes Stadium] is located 1 block north of Salsa Limon on White Settlement Road, a vibrant up-and-coming area of Fort Worth. We will also play 2 games at Garvey Rosenthal Soccer Stadium at Texas Christian University.”
The Kits
The Vaqueros once again have new kits for the 2023 season. While perhaps lacking a bit in design, the sleeve piping on the blue home kit adds some nice contrast, while the yellow will make Vaqueros players unmissable on the field.
Fresh Faces on the Field
Of the new faces joining the Vaqueros, Anthony has marked a few standouts as potential difference-makers for Fort Worth in 2023.
Defender Riley McFarland will be on the field to bolster the Vaqueros’ backline.
Burleson native Rylen McFarland will also join the Vaqueros in 2023, adding some local flair to the team.
The team also expects great things from a few other college players joining the squad, such as Lazar Pavlovic, Jordan Ott, and Tom Singholden.
Keeping the ball out of their own net was a problem for the Vaqueros in 2022, Ott, alongside another goalie Carson Null will look to turn that ship around.
Key Players
“Last year under new leadership, Coach Tony Merola was building our base squad and this year has rounded out our roster that we really expect to make an impact in the Lone Star Conference this year.”
“Returning players like David Surur, Evans Wiggle, Kevin Alarcon, and our original Mr. Vaquero Joseph Cervantes will lead the team.”
“And I would also watch out for new player Andreas Guentner who moved here from Germany about a year ago.”
Sadly, some key players will be missing for the Vaqueros for some or all of 2023, as returning player Justin Kucera and Captain Marx Mora are reportedly dealing with some injuries, and the team is not sure if they will play this year.
How to Watch
All Vaquero matches will be streamed live on Youtube in 2023, the channel for this is still being sorted, for now here is a link to the Vaqueros Youtube channel. This section will be updated with the proper link to the Youtube channel the matches are streamed on once it is finalized.
Vaqueros Home Schedule
The Fort Worth Vaqueros host weekly pickup matches at Sycamore Park in Fort Worth.