FC Dallas vs St Louis City – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (4-3-3, 15 points) hosts 2nd in the West St Louis City SC (6-3-1, 19 points) Saturday night at 7:30 pm at Toyota Stadium.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App.

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM TUDN.

FCD Lineup Prediction

Coach Nico Estevez has a heavy schedule coming up but this is a league game so the emphasis is here rather than the Cup. With João Klauss out the Toasted Raviolis will play more narrowly so I think Coach Estevez opts for the 4-3-3.

Even though Alan Velasco is back, he was still on workload management during the week and it’s a long season… so better safe than sorry. AV can come off the bench. Jader Obrian can stay in after his best game of the season last weekend.

SLC also presses heavily (see below) and since Coach Nico seems to believe Facundo Quignon is the better passer I predict Facu will start, much to my chagrin. I’ve also got Geovane Jesus back in for the same reason even though Ema Twumasi was defensively solid last game.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs St Louis City on May 6, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Bernard Kamungo

Sam Junqua

Jesus Jimenez

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Nolan Norris

Edwin Cerrillo

Ema Twumasi

Alan Velasco

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Nkosi Tafari (calf strain)

St Louis City

OUT: João Klauss (quad)

OUT: Joakim Nilsson (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Rasmus Alm (abdominal)

QUESTIONABLE: Njabulo Blom (groin)

MLS Discipline Report

Suspended after next caution:

Jader Obrian (DAL)

Tim Parker (STL)

Jared Stroud (STL)

MLS Kit Assignments

FC Dallas should be in their red and blue. St Louis City in their white.

Officials

REF: Drew Fischer

AR1: Jose Da Silva

AR2: Felisha Mariscal

4TH: Adam Garner

VAR: David Barrie

AVAR: Robert Schaap

Other Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDS

FCD record: 4-3-3 (15 points – 4th in West)

4-3-3 (15 points – 4th in West) STL record : 6-3-1 (19 points – 2nd in West)

: 6-3-1 (19 points – 2nd in West) FCD vs. STL all-time : 0-0-0 (0 goals scored, 0 goals conceded)

: 0-0-0 (0 goals scored, 0 goals conceded) FCD vs. STL home: 0-0-0 (0 goals scored, 0 goals conceded)

This is the first meeting between the two clubs.

FC Dallas is 16-2-3 all-time in the first home meeting against expansion teams. FC Dallas holds an 11-6-4 record in the first match against expansion teams.

Former FC Dallas defenders Johnny Nelson and Lucas Bartlett both play for St Louis City.

FC Dallas hasn’t had a PK in their favor since March 12 or 2022.

All four of FC Dallas’ wins this season have come in matches in which Jesús Ferreira has scored. Dallas has a 13-1-2 record in the 16 matches in which Ferreira has scored since the start of last season.

FC Dallas has lost only one of its last 13 home matches (incl. playoffs) dating back to mid-July (W8 D4), with three wins and one draw this season at Toyota Stadium.

FC Dallas is 10 goals away from scoring its 500th goal at Toyota Stadium since the stadium opened on August 6, 2005.

This season, FC Dallas has fielded nine different lineups in 10 games, only using the same lineup on March 4 and 18.

St. Louis City SC‘s 19 points are the second most by an expansion team after 10 games in league history (LAFC – 20 in 2018).

St. Louis owns the best away record (3-1-1) in the league, scoring 10 goals in the process.

Including last season’s playoffs, FC Dallas has recorded five wins, five draws, and five losses over its last 15 MLS matches, scoring and conceding 17 times in those games.

FC Dallas has pressed the league amount in MLS this year with just 94.

St Louis has the 3rd most presses in MLS this year with 167, behind Red Bull (201) and DC United (171). That should not be a surprise as St Louis plays the “Red Bull Way.”

St Louis leads in MLS in tackles per match (22.3) and fouls committed (15.4)

All-Time MLS HOME WINS

LA Galaxy 241 FC Dallas 237

200 MLS APPEARANCES

Sebastian Lletget 196

FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals

Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Jesus Ferreira 41 124