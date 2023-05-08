Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Match Photos: FC Dallas vs St Louis City SC

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match Photos: FC Dallas vs St Louis City SC

It was the ultra-rare occurrence of a suspended game on Saturday night in the first-ever meeting between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC, one that won’t be finished any time soon as both teams have mid-week US Open Cup games.

Matt Visinsky brought us the pics of the 50 minutes that were played.

You can find more of Matt’s pic from this game here. He’s also on Instagram.

FCD v St. Louis 4-6-23 009 Ibeagha
Sebas Ibeagha hits a long switch against St Louis City SC, May 7, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v St. Louis 4-6-23 017 Arriola
Paul Arriola reaches for the ball against St Louis City SC, May 7, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v St. Louis 4-6-23 032 Lletget
Sebastian Lletget dribbles upfield against St Louis City SC, May 7, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v St. Louis 4-6-23 050 Geovane
Geovane Jesus looks for a cross against St Louis City SC, May 7, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v St. Louis 4-6-23 184 Ferreira
Jesus Ferreira surveys the defense against St Louis City SC, May 7, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v St. Louis 4-6-23 104 Farfan
Marco Farfan on the ball against St Louis City SC, May 7, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v St. Louis 4-6-23 275
Paxton Pomykal makes a pass against St Louis City SC, May 7, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v St. Louis 4-6-23 261
Jesus Ferreira controls the ball against St Louis City SC, May 7, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v St. Louis 4-6-23 200 Geovane
Geovane Jesus shoots against St Louis City SC, May 7, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *