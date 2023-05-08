Match Photos: FC Dallas vs St Louis City SC

It was the ultra-rare occurrence of a suspended game on Saturday night in the first-ever meeting between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC, one that won’t be finished any time soon as both teams have mid-week US Open Cup games.

Matt Visinsky brought us the pics of the 50 minutes that were played.

You can find more of Matt’s pic from this game here. He’s also on Instagram.

Sebas Ibeagha hits a long switch against St Louis City SC, May 7, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola reaches for the ball against St Louis City SC, May 7, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebastian Lletget dribbles upfield against St Louis City SC, May 7, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Geovane Jesus looks for a cross against St Louis City SC, May 7, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira surveys the defense against St Louis City SC, May 7, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Marco Farfan on the ball against St Louis City SC, May 7, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal makes a pass against St Louis City SC, May 7, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira controls the ball against St Louis City SC, May 7, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Geovane Jesus shoots against St Louis City SC, May 7, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)