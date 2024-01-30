Categories FCD Academy, Solar SC, Youth and Academy

Fourteen DFW locals named to USUNT ID Camp for 2009s

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Fourteen DFW locals named to USUNT ID Camp for 2009s

The roster has leaked online for the latest US Youth National Team ID camp, which will be held here in Dallas on February 7th. Fourteen locals (or maybe more?) have been named to the camp. This roster being a leak, it’s obviously subject to change.

There are three new names on this roster I don’t know and couldn’t find who they play for on Google. If you have any info on them or any of the rest of these players, please let us know.

The last camp for 2009s, that I am aware of, was in Austin back in August of last year.

DFW Local Callups by Club

ClubNumber of Players
FC Dallas8
Solar SC4
Texas Lightning1
BVB1

Dallas October U15 ID Camp Roster

NamePosClub
Santiago Arrizaola
Christian AyalaAustin FC
Jonathan AyalaAustin FC
Daniel BarrettHouston Dynamo FC
Lukas BrugmannHouston Dynamo FC
Luke ChamberlainAustin FC
Steel CookAMFC Dallas
Tristian CottleTotal Football Club
Pedro DiasFC Dallas
Mattheo Dimares
Jordyn Eason9FC Dallas
Alex FalconTexas Lightning
Lincoln FoodySolar SC
Myles GardnerHouston Dynamo FC
Trey GlossonFSolar SC
Lucas HernandezSolar SC
Joseph MelendezMTulsa SC
Jose MenijvarHouston Dynamo FC
Bruno MontemayorAspire FC
Ahmad OdomCBFC Dallas
Carlos PachecoFOklahoma Energy FC
Alfredo PlascenciaSan Antonio FC
Dylan PrachylSolar SC
Saul RiosGFC Dallas
Jorge Rivera IIIAustin FC
Samuel SedehBVB International Academy Texas
Lucca TalosSan Antonio FC
Erick VargasW/8FC Dallas
Liam VerjostelLBFC Dallas
Landry WalkerSan Antonio FC
Zach White
Daniel WrightAustin FC
Christian Wygant6/CBFC Dallas

