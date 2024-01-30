Fourteen DFW locals named to USUNT ID Camp for 2009s

The roster has leaked online for the latest US Youth National Team ID camp, which will be held here in Dallas on February 7th. Fourteen locals (or maybe more?) have been named to the camp. This roster being a leak, it’s obviously subject to change.

There are three new names on this roster I don’t know and couldn’t find who they play for on Google. If you have any info on them or any of the rest of these players, please let us know.

The last camp for 2009s, that I am aware of, was in Austin back in August of last year.

DFW Local Callups by Club

Club Number of Players FC Dallas 8 Solar SC 4 Texas Lightning 1 BVB 1

Dallas October U15 ID Camp Roster

Name Pos Club Santiago Arrizaola Christian Ayala Austin FC Jonathan Ayala Austin FC Daniel Barrett Houston Dynamo FC Lukas Brugmann Houston Dynamo FC Luke Chamberlain Austin FC Steel Cook AM FC Dallas Tristian Cottle Total Football Club Pedro Dias FC Dallas Mattheo Dimares Jordyn Eason 9 FC Dallas Alex Falcon Texas Lightning Lincoln Foody Solar SC Myles Gardner Houston Dynamo FC Trey Glosson F Solar SC Lucas Hernandez Solar SC Joseph Melendez M Tulsa SC Jose Menijvar Houston Dynamo FC Bruno Montemayor Aspire FC Ahmad Odom CB FC Dallas Carlos Pacheco F Oklahoma Energy FC Alfredo Plascencia San Antonio FC Dylan Prachyl Solar SC Saul Rios G FC Dallas Jorge Rivera III Austin FC Samuel Sedeh BVB International Academy Texas Lucca Talos San Antonio FC Erick Vargas W/8 FC Dallas Liam Verjostel LB FC Dallas Landry Walker San Antonio FC Zach White Daniel Wright Austin FC Christian Wygant 6/CB FC Dallas