3rd Degree’s 2024 FC Dallas kit prediction

It’s the best time of year for MLS kit nerds, and time for my eleventh (tenth for 3rd Degree) shot at predicting the FC Dallas jersey for the coming year.

2024 brings us a brand new primary kit, new goalkeeper kits, and a bunch of training wear. One thing our fellow kit nerds may notice is that while the training and GK stuff is brand spanking new, the actual outfield kits across the league will reuse adidas’ 2023 template. Where MLS has traditionally been one of the first leagues to receive the new style, the German brand has realigned its calendar so that the 2024-25 styles will launch in March.

Goalkeeper

Remember the opening credits from Saved By The Bell? Well these little beauties will be all over the big European leagues, the Euros, and Copa America from the summer onwards. The Tiro 24 GK kits come in seven versions by default, FC Dallas typically picks green, blue, and Maarten Paes’ personal favorite – black.

FC Dallas 2024 GK kit prediction (Dan Crooke)

The 2024 Sporting Kansas City GK kit

The 2024 Colorado Rapids goalkeeper kit

Training

You may have already noticed Maarten Paes in the blue version of the new Tiro 24 training wear. The outfield kits are delayed much like last year.

adidas Tiro24 training wear (adidas)

Dan Crooke’s prediction process

Let’s start with what we know, or think we know.

MLS Media Day is always the start of the process. Players from most MLS teams do media commitments in their primary kit for the new year with a jacket covering the jersey. That still left the blue and white shorts and socks completely visible in videos of Jesus Ferreira from the day.

When it comes to the jersey, we normally go through revisions until there’s a final prediction that somewhat resembles the end product. This is somewhere in the middle of that!

There are some elements I’ve seen from footage of MLS media day released by the league and Marca:

A white and navy collar

A white trim around the back of the jersey

A red rear panel

Navy blue on the player’s right side at the very bottom of the jersey, red on the player’s left.

FC Dallas’ social media graphics feature a lot of gradients of differing sizes and angles, leading me to play around with gradients that preserve the colors on those bottom corners.

We started with a gradient on a 45-degree angle because surely the shirt has to be majority red, right?

We then heard the term ‘vertical gradient’ used, which could imply one entire side fading into the other, leading to the second version in the gallery below.

You may have even seen there was an accidental leak of several teams on EAFC 24 this weekend. There are a few gradients (Montreal, Charlotte, LA Galaxy) but none of them are just a straight-up fade, so let’s see how close we can get with the fourth version of this prediction!

FCD 2024 primary kit prediction v1 (Dan Crooke)

3rd Degree’s final 2024 FC Dallas kit prediction

FCD 2024 primary kit prediction v3 (Dan Crooke)