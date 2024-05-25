Four FC Dallas U14s called into San Diego US ID Camp

US Soccer is holding another National ID camp, this one in San Diego, and four FC Dallas U14s (2010s) have been chosen to participate: Christian Guillen, Alex Soria, Justus Jones, and Tamba Hallie.

The camp is set for the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Center from May 25th to the 30th.

I don’t have a roster for the entire US ID camp but if I get one I will add it here.

Guillen and Hallie are new additions from the last National ID Camp that was held in Atlanta. Xavier Gomez and Sammy Guevara, who have both been in Mexico U15 camp and are US eligible, are not along this time.