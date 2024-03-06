Foro SC draws Austin FC II in 2024 US Open Cup

With the new US Open Cup format in place, the draw was made for the 2024 First Round, and local qualifiers Foro SC have been drawn against Austin FC II.

Austin FC II are the defending MLS Next Pro Cup Champs and are one of multiple MLS Next Pro teams that are representing their MLS side in the Open Cup.

Foro SC – the UPSL Central Region Champion and 2021 UPSL National Champion – is coached by former FC Dallas mid and current North Texas SC Assistant Coach Michel Garbini.

The First Round Open Cup game between Foro SC and Austin FC II is scheduled for Match 19th in Austin at Parmer Field with kickoff at 8 pm CT.

The 32 winners of the First Round will play each other in the Second Round of the tournament in early April.

The Foro 360 Pro starting XI in the 2022 UPSL Central Region Championship. (Courtesy Foro SC)