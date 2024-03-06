FC Dallas Loans José Mulato to San Antonio FC

We’ve been expecting a move for José Mulato to depart FC Dallas for some time, but this is not the move we were expecting. FC Dallas has loaned forward Mulato to USL Championship side San Antonio FC for the 2024 season.



Mulato scored 20 goals in 41 games for North Texas SC, finishing as the third all-time in goals, but was unable to make an impact at FC Dallas. Mulato made his MLS debut with FC Dallas on February 26, 2023, playing 7 total games, but prior to 2024 was told he wasn’t in the plans with the Burn.

Our expectations were that Mulato would make a foreign move to a middle-tier club in Europe or somewhere back in South America. Likely FC Dallas was asking too much in a sale for a player they didn’t want.

