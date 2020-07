Plano native Jonathan Tomkinson, who played for both Solar SC and FC Dallas in the DA, has signed his first pro contract with Norwich City FC.

Tomkinson, a center back, joined Norwich’s U18 team in 2019 and has now put pen to paper with the club.

Congratulations to the young man.

Jonathan Tomkinson sign his first pro contract with Norwich City. (Courtesy Solar U18/19 DA)

✅ Tomkinson

✅ Thorvaldsson

✅ Hutchinson

✅ McCracken

✅ Vaughan

✅ Giurgi

✅ Dronfield



Congratulations on the new contracts lads! 👏 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 16, 2020