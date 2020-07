This week’s episode of 3rd Degree the Podcast is a #SupportLocalSoccer podcast. With FC Dallas down for the count, Buzz and Dan bring back to the 3DtP the owner of one of the teams in town that is still playing, Damon Gochneaur, Owner of the Denton Diablos. Gochneaur talks about the Roja League, Covid-19 protocols, the evolution that led to the club creating another team, the importance of a brand presence in the town of Denton, and the Chisholm Trail Clásico.

Damon Gochneaur cheers on the Denton Diablos. (Courtesy Denton Diablos)