North Texas SC opening two matches revealed

Today, USL League One announced the home opener matches for every participating team, including the first two matches for North Texas Soccer Club for the 2020 season: the team’s home opener, and first road game.

North Texas SC will begin its title defense at home, at Globe Life Park, on Saturday, July 25, hosting Forward Madison FC in the first installment of El Plastico 2020.

North Texas will then travel to face expansion side Union Omaha in their inaugural match at Werner Park on Saturday, August 1.

North Texas SC is still expected to play 20 matches this season. Following the withdrawal of Toronto FC II, the full schedule release has been delayed for further modification.

All USL League One matches will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

North Texas SC hoists the 1st ever USL League One Final trophy at Toyota Stadium, October 19, 2019.(@CMARCHO | Craig Marcho / 3rd Degree)