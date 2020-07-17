North Texas SC 2020 Schedule Released

At long, long last, the full, final, thoroughly revised schedule has been revealed for North Texas Soccer Club’s sophomore season and title defense.

North Texas SC will play 16 games this season, down from both the 28 games originally announced and reduced 20 game season initially announced as part of the return to play plans several weeks ago. With the withdrawal of Toronto FC II from this season, North Texas SC will face all 10 participating teams.

This year, North Texas will play Forward Madison, Union Omaha, Chattanooga Red Wolves, New England Revolution II, FC Tucson, and Fort Lauderdale CF twice; once at home and once away, and will play the remaining four teams – Tormenta FC, Richmond Kickers, Greenville Triumph, and Orlando City B – once each.

North Texas’s season is set to begin with the previously announced home match against Forward Madison FC on Saturday, July 25, at Globe Life Park, and will conclude at home on Saturday, October 24, against South Georgia Tormenta FC.

2020 Schedule for North Texas SC

Date Opponent Venue Time July 25 vs Forward Madison FC Globe Life Park 8:00 PM August 1 at Union Omaha Werner Park 7:00 PM August 8 vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Globe Life Park 8:00 PM August 15 vs New England Revolution II Globe Life Park 8:00 PM August 19 at Fort Lauderdale CF Inter Miami CF Stadium 7:00 PM August 23 vs Union Omaha Globe Life Park 8:00 PM August 30 at Forward Madison FC Hart Park 4:00 PM September 3 at Orlando City B Osceola Heritage Park TBD September 12 at FC Tucson Kino North Stadium 9:30 PM September 19 vs FC Tucson Globe Life Park 8:00 PM September 25 at Greenville Triumph SC Legacy Early College 6:00 PM October 3 vs Fort Lauderdale CF Globe Life Park 7:30 PM October 7 at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC CHI Memorial Stadium 4:00 PM October 10 vs Richmond Kickers Globe Life Park 7:30 PM October 16 at New England Revolution II Gillette Stadium 6:00 PM October 24 vs South Georgia Tormenta FC Globe Life Park 7:30 PM

Following the conclusion of the regular season on October 24, the league will hold a championship match between the top two teams in the table on October 31.

Bryan Reynolds of FC Dallas and North Texas SC has his eye on the USL League One Championship trophy, October 19, 2019.(@CMARCHO | Craig Marcho / 3rd Degree)