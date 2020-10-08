Final FC Dallas make up game vs Nashville SC on November 4th

Major League Soccer announced today that the third and final makeup match from the MLS is Back Tournament between FC Dallas and Nashville SC will be played Wednesday, November 4 at 7:30 pm CT at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.



According to FC Dallas, the match will be locally broadcast on FOX Sports Southwest, FOX Sports GO, FCDTV Network, FCDallas.com/Radio and TUDN 1270AM in Spanish.

Franco Jara pulls the trigger on a long-range blast against Nashville SC, August 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)