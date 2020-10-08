North Texas SC runs over the Red Wolves

Missing their best striker Ronaldo Damus due to injury, North Texas SC went to Chattanooga and dominated the Red Wolves 3-1 on Wednesday to continue their 2020 revival. Set plays were the key for Los Torolitos as all three goals came that way.

Arturo Rodriguez, returning to the lineup after one game on the bench, scored a lovely free kick in the 26th minute.

Then in the 48th minutes, FCD center back Nkosi Burgess connected on a clinical volley from a Rodriguez free kick. This was Burgess’ first professional goal.

And finally, Alex Bruce converted a PK that was earned by Gibran Rayo pressing the Red Wolves build-out.

Greg Hurst opened the scoring for the Red Wolves in the 22nd minute via PK as well after Edwin Cerrillo was – somewhat suspectly – whistled for a handball in the box.

FC Dallas’ Eddie Munjoma made his professional debut with North Texas.

North Texas SC celebrates Nkosi Burgess’ goal at Chattanooga Red Wolves, October 8, 2020. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

North Texas SC — Carlos Avilez, Kevin Bonilla, Justin Che, Nkosi Burgess, Eddie Munjoma (Derek Waldeck); Edwin Cerrillo, Arturo Rodriguez, Nicky Hernandez; Collin Smith (Beni Redzic), Alex Bruce (Alisson dos Santos), Gibran Rayo (Philip Ponder).



Substitutes not used — Luis Zamudio

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC — Alexander Mangels; Leo Folla, Travis Nicklaw, Jason Ramos, Jonathan Ricketts; Josue Soto, Tanner Dieterich, Conor Doyle, Greg Hurst, Ricardo Zacarias, Alexi Jaimes (Patrick Okonkwo)



Substitutes not used — Nikolaos Pettas, Tim Trilk, Uchenna Uzo, Steven Beattie, Isaiah Dargan



Scoring Summary:

CHA: Hurst (penalty) — 22’

NTX: A. Rodriguez — 26’

NTX: Burgess — 48’

NTX: Bruce — 56’



Misconduct Summary:

NTX: Munjoma (Caution) — 12’

CHA: Nicklaw (Caution) — 57’

CHA: Doyle (Caution) — 74’

Weather: Sunny, 69℉

Referee: Sergi Demianchuk

Assistant Referees: Zachary WcWhorter, Christopher Kloc

4th Official: Kyle Johnston