Misfiring FCD suffers bad road loss to 10-man Houston

Despite dominating possession and the shot totals, FC Dallas failed to win on the road against a 10-man Houston side. FC Dallas was up a man for the entire 2nd half, outshot the Dynamo 28 to 11, enjoyed 72% possession, and still couldn’t find the net.
After FCD has numerous early scoring chances, Houston opened the goals in the 20th minute against the run of play when a mistake on a counter let Darwin Quintero score.
Then in the 2nd half, Darwin Ceren converted an 83rd minute PK that came on a Bryan Reynolds foul while trying to stop another counter-attack.
Jimmy Maurer was outstanding in goal despite the score line making 4 saves and keeping FCD form getting blown out.
Lineups:
FC Dallas — Jimmy Maurer; Ryan Hollingshead, Reto Ziegler (Dante Sealy – 85’), Matt Hedges (Bressan – 34’), Bryan Reynolds; Thiago Santos (Tanner Tessmann – 46’), Andrés Ricaurte, Bryan Acosta (Jesús Ferreira – 64’); Fafa Picault (Ricardo Pepi – 85’), Franco Jara, Michael Barrios.
Substitutes not used — Phelipe, Johnny Nelson, Brandon Servania, Thomas Roberts.
Houston Dynamo — Marko Maric; Adam Lundkvist, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Aljaz Struna, José Bizama (Wilfred Zahibo – 90’+10’); Sam Junqua (Zarek Valentin – 90’+4’), Oscar Boniek García, Darwin Cerén; Darwin Quintero (Christian Ramirez – 70’), Mauro Manotas, Ariel Lassiter (Niko Hansen – 70’).
Substitutes not used — Cody Cropper, Tomás Martínez, Nico Lemoine, Marcelo Palomino.
Scoring Summary:
HOU: Darwin Quintero (Ariel Lassiter) – 20’
HOU: Darwin Ceren (PK) – 83’
Misconduct Summary:
HOU: Alejandro Fuenmayor (caution) – 8’
HOU: Darwin Cerén (caution) – 16’
HOU: Mauro Manotas (ejection) – 45’ + 1’
FCD: Reto Ziegler (caution) – 59’
FCD: Bryan Reynolds (caution) – 81’
FCD: Bressan (caution) – 88’
FCD: Michael Barrios (caution) – 90’+8’
Weather: Partly cloudy, 83
Referee: Ismail Elfath
Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Jeffrey Greeson
4th Official: Rosendo Mendoza
VAR Official: Daniel Radford