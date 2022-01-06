Ferreira called into January USMNT camp

On the heels of signing his brand new DP contract, FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira has been called into the January domestic player US Men’s National Team camp.

USMNT Coach Gregg Berhalter has called 19 players to BioSteel Training Camp in Phoenix, Arizona. The domestic-based group will spend two weeks building match preparedness and competing for spots in the World Cup Qualifying training camp later this month.

The January Training camp runs from Jan. 7-21 and will include several closed-door scrimmages.

ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 13/0)

DEFENDERS (6): George Bello (Atlanta United; 6/0), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 0/0), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United; 1/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 21/3), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 15/3), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 23/2)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 45/2), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; 1/1), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montrêal; 6/1), Sebastian Lletget (New England Revolution; 33/8), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 30/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 16/0)

FORWARDS (4): Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 42/8), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 5/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 40/10), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 66/14)