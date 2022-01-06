FC Dallas 2022 preseason schedule

FC Dallas announced today its preseason schedule ahead of the 2022 MLS season. In addition to training at Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco, Texas, FC Dallas will hold a training camp in Bradenton, Florida at the IMG Academy.

Players report for physicals, medical exams, and testing on Sunday, January 16.

Training at Toyota Soccer Center will run from January 17 to January 29 before departing for Bradenton.

The team will train in Florida from January 30 through February 5.

FC Dallas 2022 Preseason Matches Schedule

Date Match Location Time (CT) Feb. 1 vs. U.S. U-20 MNT IMG Academy 4:30 pm Feb. 5 at Orlando City SC TBD TBD Feb. 12 vs. San Antonio FC Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX) 1 pm Feb. 16 vs. Chicago Fire St. David’s Performance Center (Austin, TX) 11 am Feb. 19 vs. Houston Dynamo FC Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX) 7 pm

Dates and times are subject to change