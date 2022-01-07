Bryce Outman and Jonathan Martinez called into US U15 camp

US Soccer is holding a 36-player camp for the US U15 on Jan. 7-14 at the Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, CA, and two FC Dallas Academy players have been named to the squad, goalkeeper Jonathan Martinez and winger Bryce Outman.

I have not seen Martinez in enough action to tell much about him, but Outman is a nifty winger with good ball skill. As often is the case at the U15 level, Outman has apparently not hit his growth spurt and is currently quite undersized.

This is the first camp for this age group since March 2020 and it’s for 2007s and younger.

Dan DeGeer, head coach of the San Jose Earthquakes’ U-17s, will serve as the U-15 USMNT head coach for this training camp.

U-15 USMNT ROSTER BY POSITION

GOALKEEPERS (4): Dylan Auffret (LAFC), Zackory Campagnolo (Orlando City SC), Angel Jaimes (Houston Dynamo), Jonathan Martinez (FC Dallas)

DEFENDERS (12): Tyler Austin (Inter Miami CF), Drew Baiera (New York City FC), Noah Betancourt (Rise Soccer Club), Carlos Castrejon (Real Salt Lake), Scott Chavira (Santa Cruz Breakers), Alvin Gonzalez-Flores (Total Futbol Academy), Gustavo Gonzalez (LA Galaxy), Steven Jimenez (FC Cincinnati), Nicholas Noble (Chicago Fire), Maximo Nystrom (Portland Timbers), Connor Owen (Santa Cruz Breakers), Joshua Santiago (LAFC)



MIDFIELDERS (10): Owen Anderson (San Jose Earthquakes), Maximo Carrizo (New York City FC), Braxton Hayes (D.C. United), Aaron Hurge (Columbus Crew), Kellan LeBlanc (Philadelphia Union), David Lora Araux (Real Salt Lake), Santiago Morales (Inter Miami CF), Rohan Rajagopal (San Jose Earthquakes), Adrian Renteria (Charlotte FC), Nathan Worth (New York Red Bulls)



FORWARDS (10): Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC), Justin Ellis (Inter Miami CF), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake), Josmar Guandique (De Anza Force), Callum Lugton (Portland Timbers), Harbor Miller (LA Galaxy), Bryce Outman (FC Dallas), Charlie Rosenthal (LAFC), Gavin Turner (D.C. United), Etienne Veillard (Seattle Sounders FC)