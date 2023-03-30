FC Dallas Youth U18/U19 ECNL Composite for the 2023 Dallas Cup U19s

It took me quite a while to find this team as the name is, I believe, out of date. This tam is now FC Dallas Youth RL 05/04.

I added a couple of college commits but if I missed any please comment or reach out.

FCDY RL G05/04 is in 1st Place in the RI1 Division of the Texas Conference of the ECNL Regional League.

FC Dallas Youth U18/U19 ECNL Composite

Coach: Gareth Evans

Bracket C: Solar 05/04 Ancheta (RL-NTX Blue) & This Girl Kicks

Roster for FC Dallas Youth U18/U19 ECNL Composite

No. Name Pos. Notes/College 0 Breanna Wooten G 1 Cadence Fagan G 2 Taryn Sueltz M/D 4 Schuyler Yaroma 5 Alana Lawless Felarca M 7 Lillian Penrod M 8 Casey Storer M/D 9 Adrienne LaPiano F 10 Mia Norman M/D Northern Colorado University 11 Anna Brandt M/D 15 Kristen Sueltz M/D A&M Commerce 16 Madison Sexton M/D 20 Campbell Polze M/D 22 Madilyn Vana M 24 Kaylee Nguyen F/M 33 Brielle Buchanan M 77 Alexis Tuite F 99 Brooke Lucht G

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth U18/U19 ECNL Composite

Date Time Opponent Location April 1 10 am Solar 05/04 Ancheta (RL-NTX Blue) Toyota 15 April 2 10 am This Girl Kicks Toyota 15 April 3 6 pm Everton Football College Toyota 15

FC Dallas Youth 05/04 RL