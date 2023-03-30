Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth U18/U19 ECNL Composite for the 2023 Dallas Cup U19s

by Buzz Carrick

It took me quite a while to find this team as the name is, I believe, out of date. This tam is now FC Dallas Youth RL 05/04.

I added a couple of college commits but if I missed any please comment or reach out.

FCDY RL G05/04 is in 1st Place in the RI1 Division of the Texas Conference of the ECNL Regional League.



Coach: Gareth Evans

Bracket C: Solar 05/04 Ancheta (RL-NTX Blue) & This Girl Kicks

Roster for FC Dallas Youth U18/U19 ECNL Composite

No.NamePos. Notes/College
0Breanna WootenG
1Cadence FaganG
2Taryn SueltzM/D
4Schuyler Yaroma
5Alana Lawless FelarcaM
7Lillian PenrodM
8Casey StorerM/D
9Adrienne LaPianoF
10Mia NormanM/DNorthern Colorado University
11Anna BrandtM/D
15Kristen SueltzM/DA&M Commerce
16Madison SextonM/D
20Campbell PolzeM/D
22Madilyn VanaM
24Kaylee NguyenF/M
33Brielle BuchananM
77Alexis TuiteF
99Brooke LuchtG

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth U18/U19 ECNL Composite

DateTimeOpponentLocation
April 110 amSolar 05/04 Ancheta (RL-NTX Blue)Toyota 15
April 210 amThis Girl KicksToyota 15
April 36 pmEverton Football CollegeToyota 15
FC Dallas Youth 05/04 RL


