FC Dallas Youth U18/U19 ECNL Composite for the 2023 Dallas Cup U19s

It took me quite a while to find this team as the name is, I believe, out of date. This tam is now FC Dallas Youth RL 05/04.
I added a couple of college commits but if I missed any please comment or reach out.
FCDY RL G05/04 is in 1st Place in the RI1 Division of the Texas Conference of the ECNL Regional League.
FC Dallas Youth U18/U19 ECNL Composite
Coach: Gareth Evans
Bracket C: Solar 05/04 Ancheta (RL-NTX Blue) & This Girl Kicks
Roster for FC Dallas Youth U18/U19 ECNL Composite
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes/College
|0
|Breanna Wooten
|G
|1
|Cadence Fagan
|G
|2
|Taryn Sueltz
|M/D
|4
|Schuyler Yaroma
|5
|Alana Lawless Felarca
|M
|7
|Lillian Penrod
|M
|8
|Casey Storer
|M/D
|9
|Adrienne LaPiano
|F
|10
|Mia Norman
|M/D
|Northern Colorado University
|11
|Anna Brandt
|M/D
|15
|Kristen Sueltz
|M/D
|A&M Commerce
|16
|Madison Sexton
|M/D
|20
|Campbell Polze
|M/D
|22
|Madilyn Vana
|M
|24
|Kaylee Nguyen
|F/M
|33
|Brielle Buchanan
|M
|77
|Alexis Tuite
|F
|99
|Brooke Lucht
|G
Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth U18/U19 ECNL Composite
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|April 1
|10 am
|Solar 05/04 Ancheta (RL-NTX Blue)
|Toyota 15
|April 2
|10 am
|This Girl Kicks
|Toyota 15
|April 3
|6 pm
|Everton Football College
|Toyota 15