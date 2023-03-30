FC Dallas ECNL Girls 05/04 for 2023 Dallas Cup U19s

Having wrapped up the boys’ side, we move on to teams for the young ladies. Let’s kick things off with the U19s. Unlike the boys where the top tier is MLS Next Pro, for the ladies it’s ECNL.

Like the boys, the age brackets skip from U17 to U19 so the oldest teams encompass two years, 04/05 in this case.

If I can find college commitments, I will include them.

Currently, FCDY 04/05 is in 2nd Place in the Texas Conference with a 13-2-2 record.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 05/04

Coach: Gareth Evans

Bracket A: Australian School Girls, Prepa Tec, Renegades SC GA

2022 Dallas Cup Semi-Finalists.

Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 05/04

No. Name Pos. Notes 00 Sydney Fuller G Texas A&M 6 Eleanor Hays D Clemson 7 Alexis Lee F Oklahoma State 8 Taryn Thibeau M/D Oklahoma State 9 Kayla Ristianto D Cornell 10 Melania Fullerton M Vanderbilt 11 Kenzi Tufts M North Texas 12 Ambyr Baker F Villanova 14 Elizabeth Eddy F SMU 17 Kyrsten Kizer F/M U. of Houston 21 Aryanna Jimison F/M Oklahoma 22 Emma Alvord D Oklahoma 25 Sarah Peyton Webb D North Texas 27 Lucia Rodriguez M Oral Roberts 77 Mya Williams F/M Auburn

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 05/04

Date Time Opponent Location April 1 2 pm Prepa Tec Toyota 14 April 2 12:30 pm Australian School Girls Cotton Bowl Stadium April 3 4 pm Renegades SC GA Toyota 14

