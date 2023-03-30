FC Dallas ECNL Girls 05/04 for 2023 Dallas Cup U19s

Having wrapped up the boys’ side, we move on to teams for the young ladies. Let’s kick things off with the U19s. Unlike the boys where the top tier is MLS Next Pro, for the ladies it’s ECNL.
Like the boys, the age brackets skip from U17 to U19 so the oldest teams encompass two years, 04/05 in this case.
If I can find college commitments, I will include them.
Currently, FCDY 04/05 is in 2nd Place in the Texas Conference with a 13-2-2 record.
FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 05/04
Coach: Gareth Evans
Bracket A: Australian School Girls, Prepa Tec, Renegades SC GA
2022 Dallas Cup Semi-Finalists.
Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 05/04
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|00
|Sydney Fuller
|G
|Texas A&M
|6
|Eleanor Hays
|D
|Clemson
|7
|Alexis Lee
|F
|Oklahoma State
|8
|Taryn Thibeau
|M/D
|Oklahoma State
|9
|Kayla Ristianto
|D
|Cornell
|10
|Melania Fullerton
|M
|Vanderbilt
|11
|Kenzi Tufts
|M
|North Texas
|12
|Ambyr Baker
|F
|Villanova
|14
|Elizabeth Eddy
|F
|SMU
|17
|Kyrsten Kizer
|F/M
|U. of Houston
|21
|Aryanna Jimison
|F/M
|Oklahoma
|22
|Emma Alvord
|D
|Oklahoma
|25
|Sarah Peyton Webb
|D
|North Texas
|27
|Lucia Rodriguez
|M
|Oral Roberts
|77
|Mya Williams
|F/M
|Auburn
Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 05/04
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|April 1
|2 pm
|Prepa Tec
|Toyota 14
|April 2
|12:30 pm
|Australian School Girls
|Cotton Bowl Stadium
|April 3
|4 pm
|Renegades SC GA
|Toyota 14