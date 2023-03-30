Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas ECNL Girls 05/04 for 2023 Dallas Cup U19s

Having wrapped up the boys’ side, we move on to teams for the young ladies. Let’s kick things off with the U19s. Unlike the boys where the top tier is MLS Next Pro, for the ladies it’s ECNL.

Like the boys, the age brackets skip from U17 to U19 so the oldest teams encompass two years, 04/05 in this case.

If I can find college commitments, I will include them.

Currently, FCDY 04/05 is in 2nd Place in the Texas Conference with a 13-2-2 record.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 05/04

Coach: Gareth Evans

Bracket A: Australian School Girls, Prepa Tec, Renegades SC GA

2022 Dallas Cup Semi-Finalists.

Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 05/04

No.NamePos.Notes
00Sydney FullerGTexas A&M
6Eleanor HaysDClemson
7Alexis LeeFOklahoma State
8Taryn ThibeauM/DOklahoma State
9Kayla RistiantoDCornell
10Melania FullertonMVanderbilt
11Kenzi TuftsMNorth Texas
12Ambyr BakerFVillanova
14Elizabeth EddyFSMU
17Kyrsten KizerF/MU. of Houston
21Aryanna JimisonF/MOklahoma
22Emma AlvordDOklahoma
25Sarah Peyton WebbDNorth Texas
27Lucia RodriguezMOral Roberts
77Mya WilliamsF/MAuburn

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 05/04

DateTimeOpponentLocation
April 12 pm Prepa TecToyota 14
April 212:30 pm Australian School GirlsCotton Bowl Stadium
April 34 pm Renegades SC GAToyota 14
FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 04/05
