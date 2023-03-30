FC Dallas Youth Pre-ECNL 11 Red for 2023 Dallas Cup U12s

FC Dallas has three Pre-ECNL teams in the ECNL Texas Regional League Flight 1 Group A. This team isn’t listed as being “Red” in the Dallas Cup standings but they are on their page on the Pre-ECNL site. They are the only Pre-ECNL team from FCDY to make the U12 Dallas Cup.
Right now, 11 Red are in 1st Place with a 5-0-0 record in Flight 1 Group A.
FC Dallas Youth 11 Pre-ECNL
Coach: Jose Suarez
Bracket C: Legends FC AZ, San Antonio FC B, Tableview Football Club
2023 Bobby Rhine Invitational Champions
2022 DTSC FalL Festival Semi-Finalists
2022 Summer Splash Semi-Finalists
2022 Premier Cup Finalists
2022 North Texas Stats Cup Finalists
Roster for FC Dallas Youth 11 Pre-ECNL
|No.
|Name
|21
|Cristiano Reyna
|G
|22
|Blake Boklage
|M/D
|23
|Austin Alonso
|G
|24
|Ryder Robertson
|F/M
|25
|Lincoln Clark
|F/M
|26
|Daniel Ghisoli Rodriguez
|M
|27
|Michael Gilbert
|F
|28
|Anthony Rodriguez
|F/M
|29
|Levi Cagle
|F/M
|30
|Santiago Saucedo
|M
|31
|Dean Kamhi
|F
|32
|Jonathan Jimenez
|F/M
|39
|Nash Norris
|40
|Abdiel Alvarez
|41
|Jonathan Yahir Vela
Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth 11 Pre-ECNL Red
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|April 2
|9:30 am
|San Antonio FC
|Richland College 13
|April 3
|2 pm
|Tableview Football Club
|Richland College 15
|April 4
|4 pm
|Legends FC AZ
|Richland College 13