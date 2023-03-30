Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth Pre-ECNL 11 Red for 2023 Dallas Cup U12s

by Buzz Carrick

FC Dallas has three Pre-ECNL teams in the ECNL Texas Regional League Flight 1 Group A. This team isn’t listed as being “Red” in the Dallas Cup standings but they are on their page on the Pre-ECNL site. They are the only Pre-ECNL team from FCDY to make the U12 Dallas Cup.

Right now, 11 Red are in 1st Place with a 5-0-0 record in Flight 1 Group A.

FC Dallas Youth 11 Pre-ECNL

Coach: Jose Suarez

Bracket C: Legends FC AZ, San Antonio FC B, Tableview Football Club

2023 Bobby Rhine Invitational Champions
2022 DTSC FalL Festival Semi-Finalists
2022 Summer Splash Semi-Finalists
2022 Premier Cup Finalists
2022 North Texas Stats Cup Finalists

Roster for FC Dallas Youth 11 Pre-ECNL

No.Name
21Cristiano ReynaG
22Blake BoklageM/D
23Austin AlonsoG
24Ryder RobertsonF/M
25Lincoln ClarkF/M
26Daniel Ghisoli RodriguezM
27Michael GilbertF
28Anthony RodriguezF/M
29Levi CagleF/M
30Santiago SaucedoM
31Dean KamhiF
32Jonathan JimenezF/M
39Nash Norris
40Abdiel Alvarez
41Jonathan Yahir Vela

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth 11 Pre-ECNL Red

DateTimeOpponentLocation
April 29:30 amSan Antonio FCRichland College 13
April 32 pmTableview Football ClubRichland College 15
April 44 pmLegends FC AZRichland College 13

