FC Dallas Youth Pre-ECNL 11 Red for 2023 Dallas Cup U12s

FC Dallas has three Pre-ECNL teams in the ECNL Texas Regional League Flight 1 Group A. This team isn’t listed as being “Red” in the Dallas Cup standings but they are on their page on the Pre-ECNL site. They are the only Pre-ECNL team from FCDY to make the U12 Dallas Cup.

Right now, 11 Red are in 1st Place with a 5-0-0 record in Flight 1 Group A.

FC Dallas Youth 11 Pre-ECNL

Coach: Jose Suarez

Bracket C: Legends FC AZ, San Antonio FC B, Tableview Football Club

2023 Bobby Rhine Invitational Champions

2022 DTSC FalL Festival Semi-Finalists

2022 Summer Splash Semi-Finalists

2022 Premier Cup Finalists

2022 North Texas Stats Cup Finalists

Roster for FC Dallas Youth 11 Pre-ECNL

No. Name 21 Cristiano Reyna G 22 Blake Boklage M/D 23 Austin Alonso G 24 Ryder Robertson F/M 25 Lincoln Clark F/M 26 Daniel Ghisoli Rodriguez M 27 Michael Gilbert F 28 Anthony Rodriguez F/M 29 Levi Cagle F/M 30 Santiago Saucedo M 31 Dean Kamhi F 32 Jonathan Jimenez F/M 39 Nash Norris 40 Abdiel Alvarez 41 Jonathan Yahir Vela

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth 11 Pre-ECNL Red

Date Time Opponent Location April 2 9:30 am San Antonio FC Richland College 13 April 3 2 pm Tableview Football Club Richland College 15 April 4 4 pm Legends FC AZ Richland College 13