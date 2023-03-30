FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 10 for 2023 Dallas Cup U13s

Again, two ECNL teams, Red and White at the U13 level. Red this time.

10 Red is in 3rd Place in the North Division of the Texas Conference with a 10-2-2 record.

FC Dallas Youth 10 ECNL Red

Coach: Jose Suarez

Bracket C: Fenomenos RGV, Javanon FC, Tigres SR

2023 Michael Brown Winter Classic XXII Champions

2023 Bobby Rhine Invitational Champions

2022 Summer Splash Champions

2022 Premier Cup Champions

Roster for FC Dallas Youth 10 ECNL Red

No. Name Pos. 11 Jorge Nunez 14 Brayan Pacheco 21 jonathan mendiola G 22 Joshua Johnson M/D 23 Ryan Schreck M/D 24 Piotr Giczela M/D 25 Samuel Falco M/D 26 Callum Jones M/D 27 Angelo Caiafa Barrios F/M 28 Daviel Lugo M/D 30 Shaan Ramaswami M 31 Johan Padilla Canales F/M 32 Manuel Ruiz Medina F/M 33 Leonardo Alday F/M 34 Moyosore Awoniyi M 35 Giovani Alonso F/M 36 Kaleb Brodelius F/M 41 Christian Vega

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth 10 ECNL Red

Date Time Opponent Location April 3 4 pm Tigres SR Moneygram 9 April 4 2 pm Javanon FC Richland College 9 April 5 6 pm Fenomenos RGV Moneygram 4