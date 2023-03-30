FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 10 for 2023 Dallas Cup U13s

Again, two ECNL teams, Red and White at the U13 level. Red this time.
10 Red is in 3rd Place in the North Division of the Texas Conference with a 10-2-2 record.
FC Dallas Youth 10 ECNL Red
Coach: Jose Suarez
Bracket C: Fenomenos RGV, Javanon FC, Tigres SR
2023 Michael Brown Winter Classic XXII Champions
2023 Bobby Rhine Invitational Champions
2022 Summer Splash Champions
2022 Premier Cup Champions
Roster for FC Dallas Youth 10 ECNL Red
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|11
|Jorge Nunez
|14
|Brayan Pacheco
|21
|jonathan mendiola
|G
|22
|Joshua Johnson
|M/D
|23
|Ryan Schreck
|M/D
|24
|Piotr Giczela
|M/D
|25
|Samuel Falco
|M/D
|26
|Callum Jones
|M/D
|27
|Angelo Caiafa Barrios
|F/M
|28
|Daviel Lugo
|M/D
|30
|Shaan Ramaswami
|M
|31
|Johan Padilla Canales
|F/M
|32
|Manuel Ruiz Medina
|F/M
|33
|Leonardo Alday
|F/M
|34
|Moyosore Awoniyi
|M
|35
|Giovani Alonso
|F/M
|36
|Kaleb Brodelius
|F/M
|41
|Christian Vega
Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth 10 ECNL Red
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|April 3
|4 pm
|Tigres SR
|Moneygram 9
|April 4
|2 pm
|Javanon FC
|Richland College 9
|April 5
|6 pm
|Fenomenos RGV
|Moneygram 4