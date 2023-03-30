Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 10 for 2023 Dallas Cup U13s

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 10 for 2023 Dallas Cup U13s

Again, two ECNL teams, Red and White at the U13 level. Red this time.

10 Red is in 3rd Place in the North Division of the Texas Conference with a 10-2-2 record.

FC Dallas Youth 10 ECNL Red

Coach: Jose Suarez

Bracket C: Fenomenos RGV, Javanon FC, Tigres SR

2023 Michael Brown Winter Classic XXII Champions
2023 Bobby Rhine Invitational Champions
2022 Summer Splash Champions
2022 Premier Cup Champions

Roster for FC Dallas Youth 10 ECNL Red

No.NamePos.
11Jorge Nunez
14Brayan Pacheco
21jonathan mendiolaG
22Joshua JohnsonM/D
23Ryan SchreckM/D
24Piotr GiczelaM/D
25Samuel FalcoM/D
26Callum JonesM/D
27Angelo Caiafa BarriosF/M
28Daviel LugoM/D
30Shaan RamaswamiM
31Johan Padilla CanalesF/M
32Manuel Ruiz MedinaF/M
33Leonardo AldayF/M
34Moyosore AwoniyiM
35Giovani AlonsoF/M
36Kaleb BrodeliusF/M
41Christian Vega

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth 10 ECNL Red

DateTimeOpponentLocation
April 34 pmTigres SRMoneygram 9
April 42 pmJavanon FCRichland College 9
April 56 pmFenomenos RGVMoneygram 4

