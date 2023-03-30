FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – March 2023

Welcome to our first in-season ranking of 2023. If you’re not familiar with the bit, power rankings are fun so why not power rank all 44 players on a professional contract at FC Dallas and North Texas SC.
There’s nothing too scientific going on here, we’re looking at who is playing well, who is playing at all, and who is being talked about.
Starting XI
|Rank
|Trending
|Comments
|1
|Jesus Ferreira
FCD (F)
|High: 1
|Low: 1
|— 0
|The current Man of the Franchise is performing well with 3 goals in 5 games. Focus on the local club seems to be his current mindset. – Buzz
|2
|Alan Velasco
FCD (F)
|High: 2
|Low: 3
|▲ 1
|Two goals so far on the season and looking fully at comfort as an inverted winger with Marco Farfan overlapping. – Dan
|3
|Paul Arriola
FCD (F)
|High: 2
|Low: 3
|▼ 1
|2 assists and he continues to do the work but has subbed out of all but one game. Terrific Captain. – Buzz
|4
|Paxton Pomykal
FCD (M)
|High: 4
|Low: 5
|▲ 1
|An assist, a 90% passing average, tied for the team lead on passes into the box, tied for most fouls suffered despite sitting LAFC out, and surprisingly leading FC Dallas in tackles. Oh hey, pre-hip surgery Paxton Pomykal! – Dan
|5
|Nkosi Tafari
FCD (D)
|High: 5
|Low: 9
|▲ 4
|The season of Nkosi continues. He’s FCD’s best defender right now and is dominating games on that end. – Buzz
|6
|Maarten Paes
FCD (G)
|High: 6
|Low: 6
|— 0
|Even if one doesn’t count, Maarten Paes has faced three penalties and the back of the net has remained untouched. Hopefully getting nutmegged by a soft shot from the touchline by Denis Bouanga is just a blip, but that did cost FCD two points. – Dan
|7
|Marco Farfan
FCD (D)
|High: 7
|Low: 7
|— 0
|He’s played all but 8 minutes on the year and seems destined to lead the team in minutes again in 2023. Which isn’t ideal – Buzz
|8
|Edwin Cerrillo
FCD (M)
|High: 8
|Low: 14
|▲ 6
|You don’t notice a good six, and Edwin is slipping through games without making a spectacle. Leads the team in progressive passes, and touches – again as a good six should. – Dan
|9
|Jose Martínez
FCD (D)
|High: 8
|Low: 9
|▼ 1
|He’s played in 4 of 5 but is swapping with Ibeagha on tactics coach decisions. Injured his knee last week. – Buzz
|10
|Tsiki Ntsabeleng
FCD (M)
|High: 10
|Low: 10
|— 0
|Tsiki has subbed in four times in five games. His continued progression made Brandon Servania expendable. – Dan
|11
|Sebastien Ibeagha
FCD (D)
|High: 11
|Low: 15
|▲ 4
|A goal and an assist is nice, Dallas hasn’t had a threat off-set pieces in a while. But he’s dropping the ball in terms of playing out of the back. – Buzz
In the Mix
|Rank
|Trending
|Comments
|12
|Ema Twumasi
FCD (D)
|High: 11
|Low: 12
|▼ 1
|That was a bad red card to give up in LA. Ema started all five up to now despite an awful opening-day performance, but it’ll be interesting to see how things are when he returns from suspension. – Dan
|13
|Geovane Jesus
FCD (D)
|High: 13
|Low: 13
|— 0
|He’s impressed in the offensive end and will get a start this week. In training, some of the decisions when playing out haven’t been great. He’s still a young player. – Buzz
|14
|Sebastian Lletget
FCD (M)
|High: 4
|Low: 14
|▼ 10
|Seba carried a knock and looked out of sorts to start the season, despite statistically being on point. His private life – regardless of what or why – got in the way as he missed the LAFC game, although coach said on Wednesday he’s training and should be available this weekend. – Dan
|15
|Jesus Jimenez
FCD (F)
|High: 15
|Low: 15
|— 0
|He’s subbed in on a game killing three at the back change and when down a man. Hasn’t really got a real chance to shine but is showing well. – Buzz
|16
|Facundo Quignon
FCD (M)
|High: 16
|Low: 17
|▲ 1
|Two starts, and two sub-appearances. Solid depth role right now. – Dan
|17
|Jose Mulato
FCD (F)
|High: 17
|Low: 19
|▲ 2
|He’s in the “late game spark” mix for now with FCD and started the opener for NTX. – Buzz
|18
|Nolan Norris
FCD (D)
|High: 18
|Low: 23
|▲ 5
|Started both U-19 games, including a 3-1 win over Argentina. Nolan even made the FCD bench twice before his trip. – Dan
|19
|Justin Che
FCD (D)
|High: 12
|Low: 19
|▼ 7
|He’s still at Hoffenheim with the 1st team and we expect an eventual buy, but Che hasn’t been on the bench since January and has been dealing with an injury for over a month. – Buzz
|20
|Sam Junqua
FCD (D)
|High: 20
|Low: 20
|— 0
|Just the four minutes so far in backing up Farfan. – Dan
Second Team
|Rank
|Trending
|Comments
|21
|Jader Obrian
FCD (F)
|High: 18
|Low: 21
|▼ 3
|Two yellow cards in 85 minutes. Seems totally disconnected from the team. – Buzz
|22
|Jimmy Maurer
FCD (G)
|High: 21
|Low: 22
|▼ 1
|Firmly second choice keeper but Jimmy is a great presence to have. – Dan
|23
|Antonio Carrera
FCD (G)
|High: 23
|Low: 24
|▲ 1
|Carrera missed the NTX opener due to US U20 camp. That’s a fair trade. – Buzz
|24
|Bernard Kamungo
FCD (F)
|High: 20
|Low: 24
|▼ 4
|Got the assist on the North Texas SC goal. He’s making FCD benches but no minutes yet in 2023. – Dan
|25
|Isaiah Parker
FCD (D)
|High: 22
|Low: 25
|▼ 3
|Parker made an FCD bench, but then got injured (hamstring) in the final NTX tune-up game vs Dynamo Dos. Still wish he had gotten a loan. – Buzz
|26
|Collin Smith
FCD (D)
|High: 26
|Low: 27
|▲ 1
|Three unbeaten games into a loan with Birmingham Legion and Smith has played every minute, in three different positions. That seems like some solid experience to gain. – Dan
|27
|André Costa
NTX (M)
|High: 27
|Low: 29
|▲ 2
|Named North Texas SC captain and was terrific in their opener. – Buzz
|28
|Hope Avayevu
NTX (F)
|High: 28
|Low: 31
|▲ 3
|North Texas SC’s opening goalscorer. It’ll be interesting to see where first-team training invites come and lead to. – Dan
|29
|Alejandro Urzua
NTX (M)
|High: 29
|Low: 29
|— 0
|Started as a 6 – not his natural position – in the absence of Sainte and played 90 minutes. Left off the U17 GA Cup roster so expect him full time with NTX. – Buzz
|30
|Carl Sainté
NTX (M)
|High: 30
|Low: 32
|▲ 2
|Played in both Concacaf Nations League wins, including a start against Bermuda, but he did limp off at the very end. – Dan
|31
|Amet Korça
FCD (D)
|High: 30
|Low: 31
|▼ 1
|Has looked better in first-team training but is 3rd at right CB and probably 5th overall on the CB chart. Started for NTX. – Buzz
|32
|Henri
NTX (D)
|High: 32
|Low: 32
|— 0
|The former U-17 World Cup winning captain played 90 minutes in the North Texas SC defense. – Dan
In Reserve
|Rank
|Trending
|Comment
|33
|Diego Garcia
NTX (M)
|High: 33
|Low: 33
|— 0
|Played 65 minutes in the NTX opener and made a great first impression. He’s been rostered for the GA Cup with the U17s and with Sainte coming back, Garcia probably returns to NTX bench anyway. – Buzz
|34
|Herbert Endeley
FCD (D/F)
|High: 28
|Low: 34
|▼ 6
|Played the full 90 in his first start with North Texas SC. – Dan
|35
|Dante Sealy
FCD (F)
|High: 25
|Low: 35
|▼ 10
|Loan is up in June, rode the bench the last two games. Only 1g/1a on the season. It’s not gone as expected for Dante. – Buzz
|36
|Tyshawn Rose
NTX (D)
|High: 36
|Low: 36
|— 0
|I saw Rose playing right back in preseason, but the game against LAFC2 saw him play the full 90 at left back. – Dan
|37
|Tomas Pondeca
NTX (F)
|High: 37
|Low: 37
|— 0
|Subbed in for Garcia and got 25 minutes for North Texas. Showed some flashes. – Buzz
|38
|Alejandro Araneda
NTX (M)
|High: 34
|Low: 38
|▼ 4
|A stoppage-time cameo in this past weekend’s opening game. – Dan
|39
|Pablo Torre
NTX (F)
|High: 33
|Low: 39
|▼ 6
|Didn’t feature for NTX and that’s not a great sign for a guy in his 2nd season at NTX. – Buzz
|40
|Yeicar Perlaza
NTX (D)
|High: 35
|Low: 40
|▼ 5
|The Atletico Nacional loanee didn’t feature. – Dan
|41
|Manuel Caicedo
NTX (D)
|High: 36
|Low: 41
|▼ 5
|Didn’t feature but he’s still new in town. Norris may take most of his PT anyway. – Buzz
|42
|Theo Henrique
NTX (M)
|High: 42
|Low: 42
|— 0
|Theo’s signing seemed off, and he did not make an appearance. – Dan
|43
|Michael Webber
NTX (GK)
|High: 43
|Low: 43
|— 0
|Trialist GK was given a contract but Eyestone should get all the starts when Carrera is gone. Gonna take something special for him to get PT. – Buzz
|44
|Tarik Scott
FCD (F)
|High: 26
|Low: 44
|▼ 18
|Tarik looked like having a great year. Hopefully, his recovery is quick and the setbacks minor for 2024. – Dan
Of course, Jesus Ferreira is our number one again. His play has been frustrating at times but three goals in five games is really all that matters from your starting striker.
Edwin Cerrillo is our big winner with a six-place jump. Is the start a complete lock at this point? No, coach has his tactical reasons. Is Edwin making himself a key component when he is on the field? Absolutely.
Nolan Norris is right behind him moving up five spots on the back of a couple of FCD benches and starting both games for the US U-19s this past week.
On the other end, the biggest slide is technically Tarik Scott. Scott’s season is over before it began after surgery to reconstruct his ACL and LCL. We’re looking forward to seeing his recovery in 2024.
Two players dropped ten places this week. Sebastian Lletget has been in the news for the wrong reasons, and events in his personal life made him miss a game. We hope that he is ready and able to get help for anything related to mental illness as he alluded to in his statement. He is with the team, and we’ll see if and how he plays through the current events.
Dante Sealy was the other player to drop ten. His loan at PSV Eindhoven has three months to the day left on it. He’s been on the bench the past two games for Jong PSV, and his average minutes per game has dropped ten minutes from last season to 43. As a winger, only producing one goal and one assist especially after scoring five in the span of eight games early in 21/22 isn’t progression. He’s got eight games and some time in training to earn the permanent transfer he wants or it’s back to Frisco.
With nine new signings, there was certainly a lot more down than up, particularly among the North Texas SC players. Until the next time that we remember to do this!