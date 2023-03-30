FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 10 for the 2023 Dallas Cup U13s

Again, two ECNL teams, Red and White at the U13 level. We’ll start with White just cause.
10 White is in 8th Place in the North Division of the Texas Conference with a 6-8-2 record.
FC Dallas Youth 10 ECNL White
Coach: Johann Arboleda
Bracket F: Crossfire Premier ECNL 1, OK Energy FC, Weston FC
2023 Reliant Energy Power Cup Champions
2022 Premier Cup Finalists
2022 North Texas Stats Cup Semi-Finalists
Roster for FC Dallas Youth 10 ECNL White
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|1
|Fabian Perez
|M
|4
|Ethan Escobar
|M
|5
|Pablo Hilario Alonzo
|M/D
|6
|Alvin Garcia Catalan
|F/M
|7
|Jonah Taback
|D
|8
|Cristian Torres
|M
|10
|Francisco Aguilar
|F
|11
|Charlie Patterson
|M
|12
|Owen Sapp
|F/M
|14
|Jason Espitia
|M
|15
|Nicolas Mata
|16
|Evan Lewis
|M
|17
|Salomon Silochan
|F/M
|18
|Henry Deanda
|M
|19
|Christian Ortiz
|D
|21
|Gabriel Vivero
|F
|25
|Diego Espinoza Zavala
Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth 10 ECNL White
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|April 3
|4 pm
|OK Energy FC
|Richland College 7
|April 4
|3 pm
|Crossfire Premier ECNL 1
|Richland College 9
|April 5
|6 pm
|Weston FC
|Richland College 6