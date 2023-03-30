FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 10 for the 2023 Dallas Cup U13s

Again, two ECNL teams, Red and White at the U13 level. We’ll start with White just cause.

10 White is in 8th Place in the North Division of the Texas Conference with a 6-8-2 record.

FC Dallas Youth 10 ECNL White

Coach: Johann Arboleda

Bracket F: Crossfire Premier ECNL 1, OK Energy FC, Weston FC

2023 Reliant Energy Power Cup Champions

2022 Premier Cup Finalists

2022 North Texas Stats Cup Semi-Finalists

Roster for FC Dallas Youth 10 ECNL White

No. Name Pos. 1 Fabian Perez M 4 Ethan Escobar M 5 Pablo Hilario Alonzo M/D 6 Alvin Garcia Catalan F/M 7 Jonah Taback D 8 Cristian Torres M 10 Francisco Aguilar F 11 Charlie Patterson M 12 Owen Sapp F/M 14 Jason Espitia M 15 Nicolas Mata 16 Evan Lewis M 17 Salomon Silochan F/M 18 Henry Deanda M 19 Christian Ortiz D 21 Gabriel Vivero F 25 Diego Espinoza Zavala

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth 10 ECNL White

Date Time Opponent Location April 3 4 pm OK Energy FC Richland College 7 April 4 3 pm Crossfire Premier ECNL 1 Richland College 9 April 5 6 pm Weston FC Richland College 6