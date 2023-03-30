Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 10 for the 2023 Dallas Cup U13s

by Buzz Carrick

Again, two ECNL teams, Red and White at the U13 level. We’ll start with White just cause.

10 White is in 8th Place in the North Division of the Texas Conference with a 6-8-2 record.

FC Dallas Youth 10 ECNL White

Coach: Johann Arboleda

Bracket F: Crossfire Premier ECNL 1, OK Energy FC, Weston FC

2023 Reliant Energy Power Cup Champions
2022 Premier Cup Finalists
2022 North Texas Stats Cup Semi-Finalists

Roster for FC Dallas Youth 10 ECNL White

No.NamePos.
1Fabian PerezM
4Ethan EscobarM
5Pablo Hilario AlonzoM/D
6Alvin Garcia CatalanF/M
7Jonah TabackD
8Cristian TorresM
10Francisco AguilarF
11Charlie PattersonM
12Owen SappF/M
14Jason EspitiaM
15Nicolas Mata
16Evan LewisM
17Salomon SilochanF/M
18Henry DeandaM
19Christian OrtizD
21Gabriel ViveroF
25Diego Espinoza Zavala

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth 10 ECNL White

DateTimeOpponentLocation
April 34 pmOK Energy FCRichland College 7
April 43 pmCrossfire Premier ECNL 1Richland College 9
April 56 pmWeston FCRichland College 6

