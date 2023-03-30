FC Dallas Youth 09 ECNL Red for 2023 Dallas Cup U14s

Just like those age brackets above, there are two FCDY ECNL teams at the U14 level, Red and White, but only Red made the Dallas Cup field.
Red 09 is currently in 5th Place in the North Division of the Texas Conference with a 6-6-2 record.
FC Dallas Youth 09 ECNL Red
Coach: Jose Suarez
Bracket G: Club Athletic, Lonestar ECNL STH, Woodbridge OPDL
2022 Bobby Rhine Invitational Finalists
2022 Summer Splash Finalists
Roster for FC Dallas Youth 09 ECNL Red
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|21
|Zachary Wells
|G
|22
|Chase Payne
|D
|23
|Christian Cramer
|F/M
|24
|Liam Michel
|M/D
|25
|Brendan Dressell
|D
|26
|Joshua Munoz
|M
|27
|Luke Martey
|F
|28
|Joaquin Gonzalez
|M
|29
|Dylan Looney
|F
|30
|Paxton Ancheta
|M
|31
|Omar Villarreal
|M/D
|32
|Trevor Vasquez
|F/M
|33
|Ford Miller
|F
|34
|Angel Duenes
|F
|35
|Bennett Mueller
|G
|38
|Jaxon Johnson
|F
Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth 09 ECNL Red
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|April 2
|11:30 am
|Club Athletic
|Richland College 9
|April 3
|6 pm
|Woodbridge OPDL
|MoneyGram 10
|April 5
|4 pm
|Lonestar ECNL STH
|MoneyGram 4
1 Comment
Personally know Omar irl. He’s fast and left footed, and always seems to be everywhere lol.