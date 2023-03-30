Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 09 ECNL Red for 2023 Dallas Cup U14s

by Buzz Carrick

Just like those age brackets above, there are two FCDY ECNL teams at the U14 level, Red and White, but only Red made the Dallas Cup field.

Red 09 is currently in 5th Place in the North Division of the Texas Conference with a 6-6-2 record.

FC Dallas Youth 09 ECNL Red

Coach: Jose Suarez

Bracket G: Club Athletic, Lonestar ECNL STH, Woodbridge OPDL

2022 Bobby Rhine Invitational Finalists
2022 Summer Splash Finalists

Roster for FC Dallas Youth 09 ECNL Red

No.NamePos.
21Zachary WellsG
22Chase PayneD
23Christian CramerF/M
24Liam MichelM/D
25Brendan DressellD
26Joshua MunozM
27Luke MarteyF
28Joaquin GonzalezM
29Dylan LooneyF
30Paxton AnchetaM
31Omar VillarrealM/D
32Trevor VasquezF/M
33Ford MillerF
34Angel DuenesF
35Bennett MuellerG
38Jaxon JohnsonF

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth 09 ECNL Red

DateTimeOpponentLocation
April 211:30 amClub AthleticRichland College 9
April 36 pmWoodbridge OPDLMoneyGram 10
April 54 pmLonestar ECNL STHMoneyGram 4

