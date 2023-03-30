FC Dallas Youth 09 ECNL Red for 2023 Dallas Cup U14s

Just like those age brackets above, there are two FCDY ECNL teams at the U14 level, Red and White, but only Red made the Dallas Cup field.

Red 09 is currently in 5th Place in the North Division of the Texas Conference with a 6-6-2 record.

FC Dallas Youth 09 ECNL Red

Coach: Jose Suarez

Bracket G: Club Athletic, Lonestar ECNL STH, Woodbridge OPDL

2022 Bobby Rhine Invitational Finalists

2022 Summer Splash Finalists

Roster for FC Dallas Youth 09 ECNL Red

No. Name Pos. 21 Zachary Wells G 22 Chase Payne D 23 Christian Cramer F/M 24 Liam Michel M/D 25 Brendan Dressell D 26 Joshua Munoz M 27 Luke Martey F 28 Joaquin Gonzalez M 29 Dylan Looney F 30 Paxton Ancheta M 31 Omar Villarreal M/D 32 Trevor Vasquez F/M 33 Ford Miller F 34 Angel Duenes F 35 Bennett Mueller G 38 Jaxon Johnson F

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth 09 ECNL Red

Date Time Opponent Location April 2 11:30 am Club Athletic Richland College 9 April 3 6 pm Woodbridge OPDL MoneyGram 10 April 5 4 pm Lonestar ECNL STH MoneyGram 4