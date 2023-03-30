Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 08 ECNL Red for the 2023 Dallas Cup U15s

Once again at the U15 level, FCD Youth has two EXNL sides, Red and White. This time it’s the Red.

Red 08 is currently in 8th Place in the North Division of the Texas Conference with a 3-8-2 record.

FC Dallas Youth 08 ECNL Red

Coach: Gabriel Gentile

Bracket F: Angeles Soccer Elite, Sporting Arkansas, Crossfire Premier ECNL

2022 Bobby Rhine Invitational Champions

Roster for FC Dallas Youth 08 ECNL Red

No.NamePos.
4Daniel AguilarD
5Essien BehnM
6Korbyn GillF
7Javier GarciaD
8Lukas CristalesM
9Fijimi IluyomadeF
10Ougir Vega VelazquezF
11Chase RamirezM
12Christian SelmonD
13Eliezer FuentesG
16Dylan FalayF
17Ryan StancioiuF
19Oliver MarrujoD
20Fabian DavalosM
21Yahir BatresG
22Ian CamposM
23Akram KaderF
24Esdras Mercado ReyesD
29Eric BautistaD
30Matthew HuitsonF
38Santiago RosalesD

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth 08 ECNL Red

DateTimeOpponentLocation
April 34 pmAngeles Soccer EliteMoneyGram 10
April 42 pmSporting ArkansasRichland College 3
April 56 pmCrossfire Premier ECNLMoneyGram 3

