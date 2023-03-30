FC Dallas Youth 08 ECNL Red for the 2023 Dallas Cup U15s

Once again at the U15 level, FCD Youth has two EXNL sides, Red and White. This time it’s the Red.

Red 08 is currently in 8th Place in the North Division of the Texas Conference with a 3-8-2 record.

FC Dallas Youth 08 ECNL Red

Coach: Gabriel Gentile

Bracket F: Angeles Soccer Elite, Sporting Arkansas, Crossfire Premier ECNL

2022 Bobby Rhine Invitational Champions

Roster for FC Dallas Youth 08 ECNL Red

No. Name Pos. 4 Daniel Aguilar D 5 Essien Behn M 6 Korbyn Gill F 7 Javier Garcia D 8 Lukas Cristales M 9 Fijimi Iluyomade F 10 Ougir Vega Velazquez F 11 Chase Ramirez M 12 Christian Selmon D 13 Eliezer Fuentes G 16 Dylan Falay F 17 Ryan Stancioiu F 19 Oliver Marrujo D 20 Fabian Davalos M 21 Yahir Batres G 22 Ian Campos M 23 Akram Kader F 24 Esdras Mercado Reyes D 29 Eric Bautista D 30 Matthew Huitson F 38 Santiago Rosales D

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth 08 ECNL Red

Date Time Opponent Location April 3 4 pm Angeles Soccer Elite MoneyGram 10 April 4 2 pm Sporting Arkansas Richland College 3 April 5 6 pm Crossfire Premier ECNL MoneyGram 3