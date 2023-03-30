FC Dallas Youth 08 ECNL White for 2023 Dallas Cup U15s

Once again at the U15 level, FCD Youth has two EXNL sides, Red and White. We start with White. This team used to be called FCD Youth 08 Central.

White 08 is currently in 4th Place in the North Division of the Texas Conference with a 7-3-5 record.

FC Dallas Youth 08 ECNL White

Coach: Victor Medina

Bracket F: Cadence SFC, Maebashi FC, Sierra Surf

Summer Splash 2022 Champions.

Roster for FC Dallas Youth 08 ECNL White

No. Name Pos. 3 Simon Johnson M 4 Eduardo Martinez F 5 Edgar Ravelo M 6 Landon Inthavong M 7 Caleb Marks F 8 Tommy Castaneda M 9 Damian Gomez M 10 Julian Chamleunsouk F 11 Matthew Zilinskas D 12 Jaylen Tovar Carreon M 13 Joseph Paz M 14 Alan Ge M 16 Lucas Chavarria F 19 Jeff Martinez 20 Omar Molina D 21 Andrew Gomez M 23 Joseph Suarez F 24 Clint Hurst G 25 Joseth Matamoros M

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth 08 ECNL White

Date Time Opponent Location April 3 4 pm Maebashi FC MoneyGram 4 April 4 Noon Cadence SFC Richland College 4 April 5 4 pm Sierra Surf Richland College 6