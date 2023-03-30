Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 08 ECNL White for 2023 Dallas Cup U15s

Once again at the U15 level, FCD Youth has two EXNL sides, Red and White. We start with White. This team used to be called FCD Youth 08 Central.

White 08 is currently in 4th Place in the North Division of the Texas Conference with a 7-3-5 record.

FC Dallas Youth 08 ECNL White

Coach: Victor Medina

Bracket F: Cadence SFC, Maebashi FC, Sierra Surf

Summer Splash 2022 Champions.

Roster for FC Dallas Youth 08 ECNL White

No.NamePos.
3Simon JohnsonM
4Eduardo MartinezF
5Edgar RaveloM
6Landon InthavongM
7Caleb MarksF
8Tommy CastanedaM
9Damian GomezM
10Julian ChamleunsoukF
11Matthew ZilinskasD
12Jaylen Tovar CarreonM
13Joseph PazM
14Alan GeM
16Lucas ChavarriaF
19Jeff Martinez
20Omar MolinaD
21Andrew GomezM
23Joseph SuarezF
24Clint HurstG
25Joseth MatamorosM

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth 08 ECNL White

DateTimeOpponentLocation
April 34 pmMaebashi FCMoneyGram 4
April 4NoonCadence SFCRichland College 4
April 54 pmSierra SurfRichland College 6

