FC Dallas Academy U15s for 2023 Generation adidas Cup

Like the FC Dallas U17s, the U15s will be heading to the 2023 Generation adidas Cup. I also just got this roster today.
FC Dallas Academy U15s
Record: 8-3-7
Coach: Alex Aldaz
Group 2: New York Red Bull, FC Montreal, Chelsea FC
All 2008s.
Who to Watch
Zach Molomo – 2008. The next FC Dallas converted striker to center back. He’s been about 6 feet tall for a year now but he’s athletic and can move. Big-time prospect just now learning to play defense.
Andre Saucedo – 2008. Playmaker and game changer. Likes to check back and nip balls off. Like most 10s will need to learn a complete game but he’s got bags of skill.
Matthew Razo – 2008. Has the makings of a top-tier 6. Range, strong will, tenacity, work rate, game reading, can pass & dribble, and has the willingness to get nasty. Needs to work on game wisdom cause he can overdo it and burn himself out before the games end.
Tadesse Hart – 2008. A slashing wing who loves to take players one v one. Dangerous and puts defenses under pressure.
FC Dallas U15 Academy Roster
Nothing really shocking here. No 2009s coming up or anything. Three new players (Trialists? Guests?) without numbers on the roster.
2008s wear number 31 and up except Molomo who has a low number so he can easily go up with U16s.
|No.
|Name
|6
|Zach Molomo
|CB
|Converted forward.
|30
|Josue Fuentes
|GK
|31
|Leo Enriquez
|GK
|32
|Gabriel Rojas
|CB/CM/LB
|33
|Gavin Vo
|8/LB
|34
|Kevin Rodriguez
|CB/CM
|Smart player and versatile.
|35
|Gio Alvarez
|W/M/RB
|36
|Matthew Razo
|6/8
|More 6 than 8 for me.
|37
|Tadesse Hart
|W
|Slasher.
|39
|Matthew Kent
|W
|42
|James Cotton-Betteridge
|44
|Wyatt Easterly
|RB
|Vertical back.
|45
|Jaxon Meese
|W
|47
|Andre Saucedo
|8
|Playmaker.
|49
|Bruno Luna
|LB
|New this season.
|50
|Eunho Lee
|LW
|New this season.
|51
|Christian Hernandez
|CB
|New this season.
|Giovanni DeCasso-Mercado
|New. From Keyes, CA.
|Benhur Neilson
|New. From Modesto, CA.
|Andrew Pavlov
|New. From Bal Harbour, FL.
FCD U15 Generation adidas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|April 1
|Chelsea FC
|9 am
|IMG 8
|April 2
|New York Red Bulls
|9 am
|IMG 13
|April 3
|CF Montreal
|10 am
|IMG 6