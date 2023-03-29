Categories FCD Academy, International Soccer, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Academy U15s for 2023 Generation adidas Cup

Like the FC Dallas U17s, the U15s will be heading to the 2023 Generation adidas Cup. I also just got this roster today.

FC Dallas Academy U15s

Record: 8-3-7

Coach: Alex Aldaz

Group 2: New York Red Bull, FC Montreal, Chelsea FC 

All 2008s.

Who to Watch

Zach Molomo – 2008. The next FC Dallas converted striker to center back. He’s been about 6 feet tall for a year now but he’s athletic and can move. Big-time prospect just now learning to play defense.

Andre Saucedo – 2008. Playmaker and game changer. Likes to check back and nip balls off. Like most 10s will need to learn a complete game but he’s got bags of skill.

Matthew Razo – 2008. Has the makings of a top-tier 6. Range, strong will, tenacity, work rate, game reading, can pass & dribble, and has the willingness to get nasty. Needs to work on game wisdom cause he can overdo it and burn himself out before the games end.

Tadesse Hart – 2008. A slashing wing who loves to take players one v one. Dangerous and puts defenses under pressure.

FC Dallas U15 Academy Roster

Nothing really shocking here. No 2009s coming up or anything. Three new players (Trialists? Guests?) without numbers on the roster.

2008s wear number 31 and up except Molomo who has a low number so he can easily go up with U16s.

No.Name
6Zach MolomoCBConverted forward.
30Josue FuentesGK
31Leo EnriquezGK
32Gabriel RojasCB/CM/LB
33Gavin Vo8/LB
34Kevin RodriguezCB/CMSmart player and versatile.
35Gio AlvarezW/M/RB
36Matthew Razo6/8More 6 than 8 for me.
37Tadesse HartWSlasher.
39Matthew KentW
42James Cotton-Betteridge
44Wyatt EasterlyRBVertical back.
45Jaxon MeeseW
47Andre Saucedo8Playmaker.
49Bruno LunaLBNew this season.
50Eunho LeeLWNew this season.
51Christian HernandezCBNew this season.
Giovanni DeCasso-MercadoNew. From Keyes, CA.
Benhur NeilsonNew. From Modesto, CA.
Andrew PavlovNew. From Bal Harbour, FL.

FCD U15 Generation adidas Cup Schedule

DateOpponentTimeField
April 1Chelsea FC9 amIMG 8
April 2New York Red Bulls9 amIMG 13
April 3CF Montreal10 amIMG 6

