FC Dallas Academy U15s for 2023 Generation adidas Cup

Like the FC Dallas U17s, the U15s will be heading to the 2023 Generation adidas Cup. I also just got this roster today.

FC Dallas Academy U15s

Record: 8-3-7

Coach: Alex Aldaz

Group 2: New York Red Bull, FC Montreal, Chelsea FC

All 2008s.

Who to Watch

Zach Molomo – 2008. The next FC Dallas converted striker to center back. He’s been about 6 feet tall for a year now but he’s athletic and can move. Big-time prospect just now learning to play defense.

Andre Saucedo – 2008. Playmaker and game changer. Likes to check back and nip balls off. Like most 10s will need to learn a complete game but he’s got bags of skill.

Matthew Razo – 2008. Has the makings of a top-tier 6. Range, strong will, tenacity, work rate, game reading, can pass & dribble, and has the willingness to get nasty. Needs to work on game wisdom cause he can overdo it and burn himself out before the games end.

Tadesse Hart – 2008. A slashing wing who loves to take players one v one. Dangerous and puts defenses under pressure.

FC Dallas U15 Academy Roster

Nothing really shocking here. No 2009s coming up or anything. Three new players (Trialists? Guests?) without numbers on the roster.

2008s wear number 31 and up except Molomo who has a low number so he can easily go up with U16s.

No. Name 6 Zach Molomo CB Converted forward. 30 Josue Fuentes GK 31 Leo Enriquez GK 32 Gabriel Rojas CB/CM/LB 33 Gavin Vo 8/LB 34 Kevin Rodriguez CB/CM Smart player and versatile. 35 Gio Alvarez W/M/RB 36 Matthew Razo 6/8 More 6 than 8 for me. 37 Tadesse Hart W Slasher. 39 Matthew Kent W 42 James Cotton-Betteridge 44 Wyatt Easterly RB Vertical back. 45 Jaxon Meese W 47 Andre Saucedo 8 Playmaker. 49 Bruno Luna LB New this season. 50 Eunho Lee LW New this season. 51 Christian Hernandez CB New this season. Giovanni DeCasso-Mercado New. From Keyes, CA. Benhur Neilson New. From Modesto, CA. Andrew Pavlov New. From Bal Harbour, FL.

FCD U15 Generation adidas Cup Schedule

Date Opponent Time Field April 1 Chelsea FC 9 am IMG 8 April 2 New York Red Bulls 9 am IMG 13 April 3 CF Montreal 10 am IMG 6