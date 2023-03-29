FC Dallas Academy U17s for 2023 Generation adidas Cup

I finally got my hands on the GA Cup rosters. The FCD U17s Academy side will be playing in the 2023 Generation adidas Cup and not the Dallas Cup.

FC Dallas Academy U17s

Record: 7-5-5

Coach: Matias Asorey

Group 1: River Plate, Chicago Fire, Seattle Sounders

2006 & a single 2007. FC Dallas created a U16 team (2007) this year that will be playing in Dallas Cup. There are several names “missing” from this roster.

Who to Watch

Malachi Molina – 2006, Outside back or wing with potential. Starting RB for Jamaica U17s. He played in an FCD first-team scrimmage late in ’22 when they needed a RB and did well for himself.

Nayrobi Vargas – 2006, big intimidating 9. Days he’s on, he’s unstoppable. Lots of raw ability, another player that might be massive if he gets it all together.

Diego Garcia – A 2006 central mid signed by North Texas SC from El Paso Locomotive Academy. He made his USL-C debut for Loco in ’21 as an amateur. Started opening game ’23 for NTXSC and made a good first impression.

Jared Salazar – 2006, Attacking mid. Playmaker, string-puller. Heavily favors the left foot. NTX camp this spring. He’s got bags of skill, I would like him to influence games a little more but he’s a big talent.

Ian Charles – 2007. Puerto Rico U17. He’s also played up with FCD U17 a bit this year. New to FCD this season.

U17 FC Dallas Academy Roster

There’s a whole bunch (7) of names on here I’ve never heard of before today.

No. Name Year Pos. Notes 15 Ian Charles 2007 6 Puerto Rico U17. 30 Jared Salazar 2006 AM Lefty playmaker. 31 Malachi Molina 2006 F/RB “Mal” back or Wing. Jamaica U17. 34 Nayrobi Vargas 2006 F GAM 3.0 Honduras U17. Signed with an agent. 35 Luke Shreiner 2006 D CB but has played some RB. 36 Julian Eyestone 2006 G Usually trains with FCD first team. 6’6″ US U17. He’s also on the U19 and NTX rosters. 37 Axel Valdivia 2006 F/M USA/MEX eligible. 38 Carlos Lopez 2006 F “Flaco” from Dekalb Illinois. Discovered at Alianza in El Paso. 44 Ashton Medina Up from FCDY ECNL 06 Red. 45 Mikey Murphy 2006 F/RB Typical FCD forward/back. 49 Henry Canizalez 2006 LB “Haitch” lefty. 50 Diego Garcia 2006 8 Signed with NTXSC out of El Paso Locomotive Academy. 54 Gabriel Brandon 2006 CB “Toro.” 56 Romeo Brown 2006 Wing/F New. From Washington. TC United 06 Navy? 60 Fabian Enriquez 2006 G “Chooks” 62 Luis Marquez 2006 New. From Pacific Coast SC? — Braeden Backus 2006 D/M New. From Michigan Jaguars 06 Green? — Jake Gregory 2006 D New. From Arizona. — Chris Grote 2006 D New. From RSL Az? — Jack Ramirez III 2006 New. From Pheonix Rising?

MIA

“Missing” from this roster are several names who have been with the U17s at least this season if not longer.

Gaeo Medrano, Aiden Bazzell, and Isaac Romero are all injured. Miguel Padilla, Owen Gall, Brian Avila, and a newish player named Ray whose last name I have yet to learn are all MIA. They may be with ECNL sides in the Dallas Cup.

Alejandro Urzua, who is U17 eligible, isn’t listed as presumably he will be starting for North Texas SC.

FCD U17’s Generation adidas Cup Schedule

Date Opponent Time Location April 1 River Plate 2 pm IMG 9 April 2 Chicago Fire 4:30 pm IMG 13 April 3 Seattle Sounders 2 pm IMG 14