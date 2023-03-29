Categories FCD Academy, International Soccer, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Academy U17s for 2023 Generation adidas Cup

by Buzz Carrick1 Comment on FC Dallas Academy U17s for 2023 Generation adidas Cup

I finally got my hands on the GA Cup rosters. The FCD U17s Academy side will be playing in the 2023 Generation adidas Cup and not the Dallas Cup.

FC Dallas Academy U17s

Record: 7-5-5

Coach: Matias Asorey

Group 1: River Plate, Chicago Fire, Seattle Sounders 

2006 & a single 2007. FC Dallas created a U16 team (2007) this year that will be playing in Dallas Cup. There are several names “missing” from this roster.

Who to Watch

Malachi Molina – 2006, Outside back or wing with potential. Starting RB for Jamaica U17s. He played in an FCD first-team scrimmage late in ’22 when they needed a RB and did well for himself.

Nayrobi Vargas – 2006, big intimidating 9. Days he’s on, he’s unstoppable. Lots of raw ability, another player that might be massive if he gets it all together.

Diego Garcia – A 2006 central mid signed by North Texas SC from El Paso Locomotive Academy. He made his USL-C debut for Loco in ’21 as an amateur. Started opening game ’23 for NTXSC and made a good first impression.

Jared Salazar – 2006, Attacking mid. Playmaker, string-puller. Heavily favors the left foot. NTX camp this spring. He’s got bags of skill, I would like him to influence games a little more but he’s a big talent.

Ian Charles – 2007. Puerto Rico U17. He’s also played up with FCD U17 a bit this year. New to FCD this season.

U17 FC Dallas Academy Roster

There’s a whole bunch (7) of names on here I’ve never heard of before today.

No.NameYearPos.Notes
15Ian Charles20076Puerto Rico U17.
30Jared Salazar2006AMLefty playmaker.
31Malachi Molina2006F/RB“Mal” back or Wing. Jamaica U17.
34Nayrobi Vargas2006FGAM 3.0 Honduras U17. Signed with an agent.
35Luke Shreiner2006DCB but has played some RB.
36Julian Eyestone2006GUsually trains with FCD first team. 6’6″ US U17. He’s also on the U19 and NTX rosters.
37Axel Valdivia2006F/MUSA/MEX eligible.
38Carlos Lopez2006F“Flaco” from Dekalb Illinois. Discovered at Alianza in El Paso.
44Ashton MedinaUp from FCDY ECNL 06 Red.
45Mikey Murphy2006F/RBTypical FCD forward/back.
49Henry Canizalez2006LB“Haitch” lefty.
50Diego Garcia20068Signed with NTXSC out of El Paso Locomotive Academy.
54Gabriel Brandon2006CB“Toro.”
56Romeo Brown2006Wing/FNew. From Washington. TC United 06 Navy?
60Fabian Enriquez2006G“Chooks”
62Luis Marquez2006New. From Pacific Coast SC?
Braeden Backus2006D/MNew. From Michigan Jaguars 06 Green?
Jake Gregory2006DNew. From Arizona.
Chris Grote2006DNew. From RSL Az?
Jack Ramirez III2006New. From Pheonix Rising?

MIA

“Missing” from this roster are several names who have been with the U17s at least this season if not longer.

Gaeo Medrano, Aiden Bazzell, and Isaac Romero are all injured. Miguel Padilla, Owen Gall, Brian Avila, and a newish player named Ray whose last name I have yet to learn are all MIA. They may be with ECNL sides in the Dallas Cup.

Alejandro Urzua, who is U17 eligible, isn’t listed as presumably he will be starting for North Texas SC.

FCD U17’s Generation adidas Cup Schedule

DateOpponentTimeLocation
April 1River Plate2 pmIMG 9
April 2Chicago Fire4:30 pmIMG 13
April 3Seattle Sounders2 pmIMG 14

1 Comment

  1. Small correction since I’ve seen you mention it elsewhere: Garcia made his USL-C debut in 2021, not 2022. He appeared as a sub the day after his 15th birthday against LAG2. Also appeared in one match in 2022.

    Reply

