FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 06 for 2023 Dallas Cup U17s

These are the top young ladies on the FC Dallas Girls’ side in the 17 age bracket.

FCDY ECNL 06 is in 1st Place in the Texas Conference with a 15-0-1 Record. ^3 goals for and 10 goals against is an impressive record.

Again, I included any college commitments I could find.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 06

Coach: Matt Grubb

Bracket B: ODP National Select 06 & Surf Select 2006

2022 Dallas Cup Finalists.

Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 06

No. Name Pos. Notes/College 00 Layla Amaya G 0 Aubrey Brown G SMU 1 Ava McDonald F 2 Lucy Stenning M/D 3 Jaden Thomas F Stanford 4 Taylor Gilmore D 6 Ayla Garcia D 7 Madeleine Hayes F/M 8 Katelyn Hoppers F Oklahoma State 9 Amanda Adams M U. of Houston 10 Juliette Rayo M 11 Morgan Brown F/M TCU 13 Mia Gildea D Illinois 14 Taylor Person F Oregon 17 Summer Chen M/D 19 Bronwynn Blair D 20 Amaya Dawkins M Wake Forest 27 Zeta McDannels M 77 Devin Davis F

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 06

Date Time Opponent Location April 1 10 am ODP National Select 2006 Toyota 9 April 2 8 am Dallas Texans 06G ECNL Toyota 9 April 3 2 pm Surf Select Girls 2006 Toyota 14