FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 06 for the 2023 Dallas Cup U17s

The second team in the U17 bracket from FC Dallas is the 06 ECNL Regional League side.

FCDY RL 06G sits in 1st place in the Texas Conference with a 17-1-0 record. 75 goals for and 11 goals against.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 06

Coach: Chris Ring

Bracket A: BVB 06G ECNRL, Eintracht Frankfurt U17 – Juniorinnen, Solar U17G ECNL

2022 U16 ECNL RL National Champions.

Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 06

No.NamePos.
1Aubrey TiptonG
2Hayden GoodmanD
4Claire RawlsF/M
6Sutton MarkeeF
7Emma SappF/M
8Ava YocumD
9Kamora HallF/M
11Lillie MoncriefM
12Macy ChildersF/M
13Riley SimsM
14Lane RogersD
15Brooklyn FreemanG
16Ana CarreraM
17Maya WalkerM
19Tomai TriplettD
21Samantha BoettigerF
22Danica AnayaM
26Maya Colmenaro
29Madison AselF

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 06

DateTimeOpponentField
April 110 amEintracht Frankfurt U18 – JuniorinnenToyota 13
April 210 amSolar U17G ECNLToyota 12
April 36 pmBVB 06G ECNRLToyota 11
FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL 06G are the '21-‘22 ECNL-RL National Champions.
