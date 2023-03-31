FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 06 for the 2023 Dallas Cup U17s

The second team in the U17 bracket from FC Dallas is the 06 ECNL Regional League side.

FCDY RL 06G sits in 1st place in the Texas Conference with a 17-1-0 record. 75 goals for and 11 goals against.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 06

Coach: Chris Ring

Bracket A: BVB 06G ECNRL, Eintracht Frankfurt U17 – Juniorinnen, Solar U17G ECNL

2022 U16 ECNL RL National Champions.

Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 06

No. Name Pos. 1 Aubrey Tipton G 2 Hayden Goodman D 4 Claire Rawls F/M 6 Sutton Markee F 7 Emma Sapp F/M 8 Ava Yocum D 9 Kamora Hall F/M 11 Lillie Moncrief M 12 Macy Childers F/M 13 Riley Sims M 14 Lane Rogers D 15 Brooklyn Freeman G 16 Ana Carrera M 17 Maya Walker M 19 Tomai Triplett D 21 Samantha Boettiger F 22 Danica Anaya M 26 Maya Colmenaro 29 Madison Asel F

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 06

Date Time Opponent Field April 1 10 am Eintracht Frankfurt U18 – Juniorinnen Toyota 13 April 2 10 am Solar U17G ECNL Toyota 12 April 3 6 pm BVB 06G ECNRL Toyota 11

FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL 06G are the ’21-‘22 ECNL-RL National Champions.