FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 06 for the 2023 Dallas Cup U17s

The second team in the U17 bracket from FC Dallas is the 06 ECNL Regional League side.
FCDY RL 06G sits in 1st place in the Texas Conference with a 17-1-0 record. 75 goals for and 11 goals against.
FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 06
Coach: Chris Ring
Bracket A: BVB 06G ECNRL, Eintracht Frankfurt U17 – Juniorinnen, Solar U17G ECNL
2022 U16 ECNL RL National Champions.
Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 06
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|1
|Aubrey Tipton
|G
|2
|Hayden Goodman
|D
|4
|Claire Rawls
|F/M
|6
|Sutton Markee
|F
|7
|Emma Sapp
|F/M
|8
|Ava Yocum
|D
|9
|Kamora Hall
|F/M
|11
|Lillie Moncrief
|M
|12
|Macy Childers
|F/M
|13
|Riley Sims
|M
|14
|Lane Rogers
|D
|15
|Brooklyn Freeman
|G
|16
|Ana Carrera
|M
|17
|Maya Walker
|M
|19
|Tomai Triplett
|D
|21
|Samantha Boettiger
|F
|22
|Danica Anaya
|M
|26
|Maya Colmenaro
|29
|Madison Asel
|F
Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 06
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Field
|April 1
|10 am
|Eintracht Frankfurt U18 – Juniorinnen
|Toyota 13
|April 2
|10 am
|Solar U17G ECNL
|Toyota 12
|April 3
|6 pm
|BVB 06G ECNRL
|Toyota 11